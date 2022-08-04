Harrogate CC hold out for narrow victory by the seaside

Arjun Ramkumar top-scored for Harrogate CC's 1st XI during their Yorkshire Premier League North victory at Scarborough. Pictures: Simon Dobson

The Roosters followed-up last weekend’s triumph over Sessay with another 10-point haul at North Marine Road.

Arjun Ramkumar top-scored with 48 in ‘Gate’s 190/6 from 50 overs, South African paceman Mat Pillans adding some impetus late on with a knock of 47 from 34 balls.

Rain left the Seasiders requiring 186 for victory in 46 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method and they recovered from 60/7 to almost get there.

Mat Pillans contributed useful lower-order runs for Harrogate CC during their narrow win at North Marine Road.

But, in the end they were bowled out on 180, just six runs shy of where they needed to be.

Henry Thompson (2-29), Jonny Macgregor (2-33), Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara (2-37) and Brad Smith (2-46) all bagged a brace of wickets apiece.

Sessay’s home clash with Castleford was abandoned due to the weather and the Thirsk outfit might be quite pleased that it was.

The reigning champions had powered to 151/1 in 31.4 overs and looked set to go on and post a sizeable first-innings score, Tim Hall taking the one wicket to fall.

The Roosters celebrate after taking a Scarborough wicket.

Knaresborough narrowed the gap between themselves and the top of Division One West to just three points when they eased to an eight-wicket win at rock-bottom York 3rds.

Andy Ward helped himself to 5-22 as the basement boys were knocked over for 143.

Kevin Owens (43 not out) Greg Pickles (36) and Tashmial Henry (31 not out) then led Knaresborough to 144/2 and what was their 12th league success in 15 attempts this season.

Leaders Thirsk saw their cushion at the summit trimmed following their extraordinary tie away at Bolton Percy.

Sam Howes and Stuart Christon took four scalps each to help skittle the hosts with the meagre total of 70 to their name.

But the away team somehow failed to overhaul that score and were themselves bowled out with 70 runs on the board, captain James Wilkinson left stranded on 18 not out.

Hamish Firth smashed a fine unbeaten century as fourth-placed Studley Royal went big at Clifton Alliance 2nds.

He needed just 75 balls to reach 104 not out, hitting 11 fours and five sixes while Leo Wilson (70) and Rob Nicholson (59) also weighed in.

Faced with the prospect of trying to chase 345/7, Alliance were sent packing on 120, Dan Craven scooping 4-39 alongside Nick Cunningham, who grabbed 3-21.

Ollie Horberry top-scored with 46 in Harrogate 2nds’ 229/8 against South Miford, George Owram adding 31.

A haul of 4-34 for Ben Stokes then played a big part in the visiting side being bowled out for 139.

Saturday’s result sees ‘Gate elevated to sixth position.

Pannal climbed to fourth in the Division Two Galtres standings courtesy of a three-wicket home victory over Malton & Old Malton 2nds.

Joe Sprowell (3-31) was the only member of Rob Ellis’ attack to make much of an impression as the visitors posted 242/4 in 45 overs.

Archie Barrett (63), Sam Utley (38 not out) and Damian Sivajoti (36) then contributed useful runs to guide Pannal to 245/7 with almost four overs to spare.

Ninth-placed Ripon were dismissed for a double-figure score for the third weekend in succession, going down by 129 runs away at Ovington.

Jake Briscombe claimed 2-27 with the ball, however the visitors’ batsmen once again capitulated and were back in the pavilion with the scoreboard reading just 77.

Knaresborough 2nds continue to hover just above the bottom two after they were bowled out for 122 by Duncombe Park chasing 160.