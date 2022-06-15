Harrogate CC 1st XI opener Isaac Light in action during Saturday's home defeat to local rivals York. Picture: Richard Bown

The visitors arrived at St George's Road in excellent form and top of the table, though the runs did not exactly flow freely on this occasion.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara played a big part in keeping the Roosters very much in the contest, claiming 4-43.

Sanjay Mani (33) and Isaac Light (28) got the 'Gate reply off to a decent start, putting on 53 for the first wicket, before Ben Moss hit 50 at number six.

But, wickets started to tumble and the hosts were eventually all out on 174, 14 runs shy of where they needed to be.

Defeat keeps Harrogate ninth in the table, where they now sit eight points adrift of eighth-placed Sessay, who recorded back-to-back league wins courtesy of a 44-run success over Acomb.

Skipper Mark Jackson hit 50, while Afghanistan international Nasir Jamal made a significant contribution with the bat for the third weekend running, adding 48.

Mark Wilkie (33) also chipped in, the Thirsk outfit finishing their 50 overs on 236/9.

Acomb made a decent fist of their run-chase, though 3-31 from Ben Kettlewell and 3-39 from Liam Carver helped ensure that they did not progress any further than 192.

Division One West leaders Thirsk made it eight victories in as many matches this term, cruising to another comprehensive triumph when they entertained Heworth.

Stuart Christon was the star of the show, bagging 5-30 as the high-flyers got rid of their visitors with only 87 runs on the board.

Opener Ryan Gibson then smashed 60 not out from just 27 deliveries as Thirsk wrapped up a 10-wicket success in nine overs.

Knaresborough remain second in the division, but now sit 18 points shy of top spot having suffered their second defeat of the campaign.

Chasing Studley Royal's 199/6, Greg Pickles' men were dismissed for 166, Alex Gates hitting 51 and Dom Tear 38 as Matthew Coad (6-34) caused all sorts of problems.

Earlier, Leo Wilson (51) and Dan Coad (50) had impressed with the bat for Studley, helping them to a total that proved to be more than sufficient to win the game.

Harrogate 2nds dropped down to sixth in the table following their narrow defeat at South Milford in what was a low-scoring affair.

Ash Griffin top-scored with 30 as the Roosters were all out for just 113.

But, despite having such a low target to chase down, Bolton only just made it over the line, struggling to 116/9 in 34.5 overs.

Brad Smith (4-25), Griffin (2-20) and Ben Stokes (2-26) all bowled well to make life difficult for the home side.

Eighth-placed Sessay 2nds went down by 89 runs on the road at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Attempting to overhaul a first-innings total of 242/8, Ferdinand Rex's troops were knocked over for 153.

Opener James Skelton (61) struck a fine half-century, but received little by way of support from his team-mates.

Pannal lost ground in the Division Two Galtres promotion race following their crushing defeat at Easingwold 2nds.

Noah Melling snapped up four wickets, however his efforts weren't enough to prevent the hosts reaching 279/8 from their 50 overs.

Pannal were then sent on their way for 104, despite Rob Ellis' knock of 48, going down by a hefty 175-run margin.

Saturday's result sees the men from Burn Bridge Lane drop down to fourth position.

Ripon climbed out of the bottom two and leapfrogged opponents Knaresborough 2nds in the process.

Andrew Lincoln (4-14) and John Davey (3-29) impressed with the ball in hand as the home team were bowled out for 101, Graham Dodds (30) their top-scorer.