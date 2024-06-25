Harrogate CC batsman Sanjay Mani. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC’s Harrogate & District Evening League ‘A’ Team have secured a place in the Addison Cup final following a 46 run win at Beckwithshaw.

Sanjay Mani (43 not out), Hector Hamill (41) and Will Bates (38) all contributed to a total of 168/3.

‘Gate will now play Scotton in July 8’s final at Follifoot CC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the Strays, Harrogate’s 3rd XI, overcame Studley Royal 2nds in another tight game in Division Two of the Theakston Nidderdale League, winning by two wickets.

Pavan Seneviratne (4/51) and Ben Stokes (3/27)

restricted their opponents to 156 before Olly Lamb (28) and skipper Matt Ingham (24) laid the foundation for a successful chase with a solid opening partnership.

Alex Hatchard’s 31 in the middle order left the Roosters on the cusp of victory, but a flurry of wickets put the result in doubt before a ninth wicket partnership secured a vital 18 points.

Off the pitch, Harrogate CC is continuing its contribution to the wider community by supporting Harrogate Food Bank with donations, collecting non-perishable food items and distributing them to help those in need in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club also continues to support and develop its Walking Cricket section, which enters its fourth year.

Walking cricket is designed to offer over-55s a dedicated game to encourage them to keep active and keep playing the sport they love.

The game follows the same format as regular cricket, although the ball is softer so there is no requirement for helmets or pads.

Walking Cricket is the perfect activity for many people, it is totally inclusive with a 50/50 female/male split with no upper age limit.