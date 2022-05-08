Harrogate CC do the double over Sessay CC to get season up and running

Jordan Sleightholme hit an unbeaten half-century to lead Harrogate CC to victory over Sessay in round one of the Viking Cup. Picture: Richard Bown

The Roosters began the new season with three defeats in as many days over the bank holiday weekend but performed better with both bat and ball during Saturday’s Yorkshire Premier League North clash in Thirsk.

A half-century from opener Henry Thompson (75) and useful knocks from Harry Allinson (48 not out) and skipper Will Bates (40) saw the visitors to 214/5 from their 50 overs.

A couple of early wickets for South African paceman Mat Pillans left Sessay in trouble before fellow fast bowler Jonny MacGregor turned up the heat even further.

He went on to take 5-38 as the hosts were dismissed 93 runs short on just 121, Jacob Spencer (33) their top-scorer.

The sides then faced off again in round one of the Viking Cup on Sunday, Sessay winning the toss and electing to bat first.

That was a decision that they might have been regretting as they slumped to 81/6, the spin of Ishan Abeysekara (3-22) doing the damage this time around.

But, a superb century from Mark Jackson (100) kept the visitors in the contest, helping them to a competitive total of 192 all out.

'Gate were however always fairly comfortable in their run-chase, opener Sanjay Mani (45) helping the Roosters get off to a solid start.

Jordan Sleightholme (77 not out) ended up carrying his bat, while Isaac Light chipped in with 31 as Bates' men reached 198/4 in the 37th over of their reply.