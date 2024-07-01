Arjun Ramkumar made useful runs during Harrogate CC 1st XI's victory over local rivals Sessay. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC’s 1st XI continued their promising start to the 2024 season, seeing off local rivals Sessay to consolidate third place in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division standings.

The Roosters recorded their sixth win in nine outings this term having successfully chased down their hosts’ first-innings total of 193 all out.

Chris Morrison top-scored for the Thirsk outfit with a knock of 38 not out, Craig Broadley and Ishan Abeysekara each taking three wickets for ‘Gate.

Opener Henry Thompson anchored the away response, hitting 81 at the top of the order before Arjun Ramkumar (38) helped his team get over the line at 194/6 in 46.3 overs.

Defeat leaves Sessay eighth in the table at the midway point of the campaign.

Championship West leaders Knaresborough made it 10 victories in a row when they beat Bilton-in-Ainsty by 97 runs.

Captain Greg Pickles (77) and James Ford (73) were the high-flyers’ leading lights as they posted 215/6 in 46 overs, Matthew Ross claiming 3-42.

Andy Ward then snapped up 4-23 to help Knaresborough send the Frogs packing for just 118, Dom Exton left stranded on 37 not out.

Third-placed Harrogate 2nds also eased to a comfortable success, getting the better of Fairburn.

Cooper Smith (52 not out), Hector Hamill (36) and George Owram (35) all made useful contributions as ‘Gate put 218/6 on the board.

Sanjay Mani (5-36) and Will Harwood (3-34) then combined to help get rid of the away side on 138.

Studley Royal move up to sixth place following their 30-run triumph over York 2nds.

Leo Wilson (49) and Billy Armitstead (40) impressed with the bat in a first-innings score of 231/9.

Wilson then completed a fine all-round performance by scooping 3-32 with the ball as York were dismissed for 201.

Struggling Thirsk continue to hover just above the relegation zone after they suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Carlton Towers.

Jake Edwards helped himself to a fine five-wicket haul, while Dan Crewe took four, but they couldn’t prevent the hosts from racking up a total of 268.