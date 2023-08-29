Arjun Ramkumar hit a superb century to guide Harrogate CC 1st XI to victory over Clifton Alliance. Pictures: Simon Dobson

What was an extremely closely-contested Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division contest went right down to the wire, with century-maker Arjun Ramkumar hitting the winning runs to edge the Roosters over the line.

‘Gate needed six runs from the last over of the match to reach their victory target of 236, and Ramkumar (106 not out) and Craig Broadley (20 not out) just about got them there, for the loss of eight wickets.

Opener Henry Thompson (32) also chipped in with useful contributions, as did Ishan Abeysekara (27).

Ishan Abeysekara impressed with both bat and ball for the Roosters.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan spinner Abeysekara had bowled nicely on his way to a five-wicket haul as Alliance posted 235/9 from their 50 overs.

Harrogate were however unable to back this result up on Bank Holiday Monday, when they suffered a comprehensive defeat at home to title-chasing Driffield Town.

Broadley and Abeysekara both took three scalps as the visitors made their way to 230/9.

Will Bates’ men then slumped to 50/7 in reply, and although Mat Pillans (52 not out) and Abeysekara (38) put on 87 for the eighth wicket, they were eventually dismissed on 154.

That result sees ‘Gate drop to seventh in the table, where they sit two places better off than local rivals Sessay.

The Thirsk outfit secured their Premier Division status on Saturday when they stunned top-of-the-table Castleford, somehow defending a first-innings total of 122 all out.

Matthew Till scored 31 of those runs before three wickets apiece for Ben Kettlewell and Stuart Pierse helped bowl the high-flyers out for just 109.

Sessay struggled with the bat again on Monday, finishing up 124 all out at Sheriff Hutton Bridge, skipper Mark Jackson hitting 33.

The home side then eased to 125/2 inside 24, though a defeat elsewhere for second from-bottom Beverley Town means that Jackson and his troops are now safe from the drop with one round of fixtures remaining this term.

Harrogate 2nds dropped from third place in Yorkshire Premier League Championship West and all the way down to sixth spot after suffering a double dose of defeat over the weekend.

Saturday saw them beaten at home by Studley Royal having been bowled out for 173.

Charlie Stokes (48) and Ash Griffin (43) batted well to rescue the Roosters’ innings after they found themselves 53/5, Leo Wilson and Dan Craven each affecting three dismissals.

Rob Nicholson (50) then made a half-century as Studley reached 177/7 with two overs in hand despite the efforts of Ben Stokes (3-37).

On Monday, ‘Gate bowled top-of-the-table Whitkirk out for 204, Jordan Sleightholme scooping an excellent 5-34.

And although George Owram (43) and Sleightholme (31) led the visitors to 76 without loss, they then collapsed to 141 all out.

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Studley missed out on the chance to go third when they went down by five wickets at home to Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds on Monday having put 177 on the board.

Eighth-placed Knaresborough lost by seven wickets at Easingwold on Saturday after being knocked over for 116.

But Monday saw them crush Pickering, Andy Ward bagging a superb haul of 6-25 alongside Tom Baines (3-13) as the away side were blown away for 54.

Earlier, captain Greg Pickles had struck 34 of his team’s 146/9 from 50 overs.

Third-from-bottom Thirsk were defeated by York 2nds on Monday, but the 10 points which they took from Saturday’s nine-wicket triumph at Pickering mean that they are safe from relegation.

Bilton-in-Ainsty remain in contention for promotion from Division One West, where they sit in second place, just two points ahead of South Milford.

On Saturday, they racked up 305 all out in 48.1 overs at Thorp Arch & Boston Spa thanks largely to the runs of Will Bartlett (53), Ben Bartlett (48) and Francis Kinsella (47).

Louie Toseland struck a fine 71 when TABS replied, though 3-40 from Tim Lambert helped ensure that they did not progress any further than 233/9.

Bilton then restricted Dringhouses to 147/9 on Bank Holiday Monday, Samar Farooq claiming 3-16 before Qaisar Hameed (70 not out) and Ben Bartlett (41) led the Frogs to 151/2 in 31 overs.

TABS finished on the losing side again on Monday, going down by a hefty 192-run margin at Clifton Alliance 2nds after they were skittled for 98.