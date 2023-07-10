Rob Smith hit a half-century for struggling Pannal CC. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Roosters recorded a fourth win in five Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division outings, beating their struggling hosts by a comprehensive nine-wicket margin in what was a rain-affected contest.

Rock-bottom Malton were put into bat and limped to 128/8 from their 32 overs, Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara bowling superbly to return figures of 4-33.

More rainfall saw Harrogate set a revised target for victory, with David Stiff smashing an unbeaten 47 from only 23 balls to guide Harrogate to 91/1 inside 15 overs.

Saturday’s success lifts ‘Gate up to fifth in the league table, four places above Sessay, who climbed out of the relegation zone courtesy of an excellent five-wicket triumph over title hopefuls York.

Joseph Watson claimed 3-46 for the Thirsk outfit as they got rid of the league leaders for 186 in 41.5 overs.

The wet weather meant that Sessay were then set a revised target of 136 in 26 overs and they were able to knock off the required runs with 11 balls to spare.

Opener Tim Hall (59) led the way, while the in-form Diego Rosier (35) also made yet another useful contribution with the bat.

The South African allrounder had looked set to go on and complete a half-century of his own, only to be controversially run out by York in similar fashion to how England batsman Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Australia’s Alex Carey in the second Ashes Test, having left his crease to congratulate team-mate Hall on reaching fifty.

Victory moves Sessay four points clear of the bottom two.

Harrogate 2nds ended a run of three consecutive losses, easing past Acomb in Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West.

Brad Smith was the pick of the ‘Gate attack, bagging 3-23 to help restrict the away side to 108/9.

Cooper Smith then hit 31 not out to steer the Roosters to a seven-wicket success which elevates them up to fourth position.

Fifth-placed Knaresborough went down by six wickets on the road at top-of-the-table Whitkirk.

The opening pair of Harry Dawson (23) and Nigel Martyn (22) put on 39 for the first wicket, but from there the visitors collapsed to 115 all out.

Tom Baines grabbed 3-23 when Whitkirk responded, however he couldn’t prevent them from going on to wrap up the most comfortable of wins inside 16 overs.

One place further back in the Championship West standings are Studley Royal, who tasted defeat for the first time in six matches when they travelled to Thirsk.

Matthew Coad (93) and Dan Craven (56) both impressed with the willow in hand as Rob Nicholson’s men posted 215/9, Sam Howes taking three scalps.

Rain led to Thirsk being given a revised target of 97 in 22 overs and they managed to surpass with 11 deliveries remaining, Sam Holland making 38 alongside skipper Harry Collinson (33).

That triumph was Thirsk’s third on the spin and means they now sit 14 points clear of the drop zone.

In Division One West, Bilton-in-Ainsty kept their promotion push on track courtesy of a 47-run victory at Ovington.

Ben Bartlett (69) was the mainstay of the high flyers’ 175/9 from their 36 overs.

A superb haul of 5-22 by Tim Lambert then helped ensure that the away side did not progress any further than 128/9, with Saturday’s win lifting Bilton back up to second spot.

Seventh-placed Sessay 2nds inflicted more misery on struggling Tadcaster Magnet, who remain rooted to the foot of the division having lost each and every league game they have played this term.

Rory Coe top-scored with 28 as the Magnets were bowled out for 162, Aidan Gaunt-Edwards, Stephen Langstaff and David Johnston each bagging a brace of wickets.

Harry Wilkinson then led Sessay to their revised target of 138 with a knock of 34, the visitors finishing the job five wickets down.

Scott Collins scooped 3-30 in a losing cause for Tadcaster.

Thorp Arch & Boston Spa saw off Pannal in another showdown that was affected by the weather.

Rob Smith batted nicely for the away team, weighing in with 79 of their 184/5 while Noah Melling added 31.

Oliver Riley claimed 3-37 for TABS, who ended up being set the revised target of 168.

Edward McNicholas (76) and Guy Whatmore (50) set about getting the hosts to where they needed to be, coming together to produce a stand of 105 for the second wicket and laying the foundations for a successful chase.