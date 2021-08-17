Harrogate CC climb out of relegation zone courtesy of huge opening stand

Harrogate CC batsman Henry Thompson fell agonisingly short of a century. Picture: Richard Bown

Fired by a superb 183-run opening stand between Henry Thompson and Isaac Light, the Roosters chased down hosts Dunnington's first-innings score of 252/4, climbing out of the bottom two in the process.

Thompson fell agonisingly short of a century, losing his wicket on 99, while Light wasn't far behind him, making a fine 89 at the top of the order.

And the pair's efforts got the visitors into a position of real strength before Ross Sedgley came in to wrap up a six-wicket success in the 48th over with a knock of 31 not out.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara once again emerged as the pick of the 'Gate attack, bagging a couple of Dunnington wickets.

Victory lifts Will Bates' team up one place to 10th in the division and leaves them two points clear of Stamford Bridge with four fixtures remaining this term.

Harrogate's 2nd XI endured an afternoon to forget when they entertained Bolton Percy in Division One West of the York Senior League.

They seemed very much in the contest at the halfway stage of proceedings, Cooper Smith, Ethan Westerman and Ben Stokes each taking a brace of scalps as the visitors posted 215/9.

But 'Gate were blown away for just 55 in reply, Sanjay Mani top-scoring with a knock of 21.

That defeat drops them down from second to fourth place, where they now sit just behind promotion rivals Knaresborough.

Greg Pickles' men got back to winning ways following consecutive losses when they hosted Osbaldwick.

A superb haul of 5-34 from Toby Giddings helped restrict the home side to 172 all out, Tashmial Henry also chipping in with 3-37.

Andy Ward (72), skipper Pickles (48) and Kevin Owens (36 not out) all contributed with the bat to steer Knaresborough to a routine eight-wicket success inside 29 overs.

Thorp Arch & Boston Spa remained rooted to the foot of the table following their 52-run reverse at Sessay 2nds.