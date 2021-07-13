Henry Thompson hit a century as Harrogate CC beat Driffield Town. Picture: Richard Bown

The Roosters climbed off the bottom of the table courtesy of a 65-run home success over relegation rivals Driffield Town, leapfrogging their opponents in the process.

That Will Bates' men were able to record what was just their second win in nine attempts this term owed much to talismanic batsman Henry Thompson.

Making his first appearance since late May when he was forced to retire hurt during a defeat to Dunnington, the opener struck 11 fours and three sixes in a stunning knock of 130.

Harry Allinson (46) also contributed to a first-wicket stand of 117, setting 'Gate on their way to 265/5 from their 50 overs.

The Woldsmen made it to 63 without loss in reply, but Bates' spinners then took centre stage, turning the game in the hosts' favour.

Sri Lankan Ishan Abeysekara led the way with a haul of 4-56, while Dominic Bradburne bagged 3-53 as Driffield were bowled out for 198.

Victory lifts 'Gate to within two points of safety ahead of this weekend's trip to Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Harrogate's 2nd XI comprehensively beat Thirsk in Division One West of the York Senior League.

Skipper George Owram hit 42 of the visitors' 156/9, Sanjay Mani adding 31.

Charlie Stokes then ran riot with ball in hand, helping himself to 6-24 as Thirsk were skittled with just 86 runs on the board.

That result keeps 'Gate third in the standings, 27 points behind leaders Knaresborough, who were without a fixture at the weekend.

Thorp Arch & Boston Spa avoided defeat at second-placed Easingwold, but certainly did not have the better of the contest.

Nitikant Kasana bagged five wickets, though the away attack struggled in general as their high-flying hosts racked up 342/8.