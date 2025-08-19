Former Yorkshire CCC captain Jonny Tattersall scored a stunning century to help Knaresborough CC to victory. Picture: Dave Williams

Harrogate CC 1st XI made a return to winnings ways when they beat Hull Zingari in the Yorkshire Premier League Premier Division.

The Roosters bounced back from their disappointing home defeat to Woodhouse Grange last time out with a 26-run success on Saturday afternoon.

David Stiff’s men did however look to be in big trouble at 93/6 after the entirety of their top order managed to get out not long after reaching double figures.

Up stepped Stiff himself, and a destructive knock of 73 from just 46 balls, which included five sixes, saved the away innings.

With a total of 210 all out to defend, the Harrogate bowling attack was always going to be in the game, and spin kings Jack Shutt (3-42) and Ishan Abeysekara (3-61) once again did the business.

Paceman Craig Broadley (2-47) also played his part as Zingari were eventually bowled out on 184, enabling ‘Gate to consolidate fifth position in the league standings.

Knaresborough climbed one place to ninth courtesy of a superb performance at home to Driffield Town.

Yorkshire CCC ace Jonny Tattersall took centre stage, smashing 153 from 129 deliveries alongside Blake Weymouth (81) and William Wade (57) as the hosts racked up a huge 343/3 in 50 overs.

Oliver Fryer (3-24) and Tom Baines (3-25) then combined to help send the Woldsmen packing for only 134 as Knaresborough eased to an emphatic 209-run triumph.

Rock-bottom Sessay lost again and now find themselves 30 points adrift at the foot of the table.

Jacob Wintle and Ben Kettlewell bagged a trio of scalps apiece as visiting Clifton Alliance posted 273/7.

Madawa Warnapura (56) struck a half-century in reply, though from 52/1, Sessay were knocked over for 157.

Harrogate 2nds sit just eight points above the Premier Division Two relegation zone following their third consecutive defeat.

Chasing a hefty first-innings total of 322/4 at home to Carlton Towers, the Roosters were bowled out for 141.

Ash Griffin (37), Sam Ambler (33) and George Owram (33) all made starts for ‘Gate, however they came up well short in the end.

Studley Royal’s Championship West promotion push remains firmly on track after they overcame Osbaldwick to make it 12 victories in 13 attempts.

Rob Nicholson’s men remain second in the table, and just eight points behind leaders Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds thanks to a four-wicket win on their own turf.

Austin Hamilton (5-52) and Matt Coad (3-30) impressed with the ball as Osbaldwick were skittled for only 119.

Studley did not have things all their own way when they took their turn at the crease, though they eventually reached 120/6 inside 28 overs.

Sixth-placed Bilton In Ainsty were bowled out for 164 chasing Heworth’s 213 all out.

Monty Jackson took 4-53 for the Frogs before Noah Melling hit 36, though the pair’s efforts proved to be in vain.

Sessay 2nds consolidated eighth spot courtesy of a two-wicket success at Selby.

Trudy Johnson, Dom Atkinson and Lee Margerison all grabbed three wickets apiece to get rid of their hosts for 115, then James Clements-Byrne struck an unbeaten 30 to guide his team over the line.

Bottom-of-the-table Thirsk were all out for 140 as they attempted to overhaul Bolton Percy’s 247/8.

Jacob Iley was the strugglers’ best performer on the day, capturing 4-50 with ball in hand.