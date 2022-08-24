Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Kempley in action during Harrogate CC's Yorkshire Premier League North defeat to Woodhouse Grange. Picture: Richard Bown

His knock of 70 came from just 73 balls as the Roosters posted 219 all out at St George’s Road, Ollie Horberry adding 35.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara managed to knock over three visiting batsman when Grange took their turn at the crease, however they reached their victory target in the 44th of their allotted 50 overs.

Saturday’s loss leaves ‘Gate eighth in the table.

Ninth-placed Sessay’s first-innings total of 217/7 did not prove to be sufficient in their home clash with Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Opener Matthew Till was in superb form, hitting 88, while Tim Hall chipped in with 36 not out lower down the order.

But Bridge were able to ease to 221/5 with almost eight overs in hand despite Afghanistan international Nasir Jamal picking up a couple of wickets.

In Division One West, Knaresborough bounced back from defeat in their previous outing to keep their promotion push on track.

Greg Pickles’ men scored 200/7 away at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds, Oliver Ward hitting 47 and skipper Pickles adding 34.

Tashmial Henry (4-30) and Toby Giddings (3-36) then combined to help get rid of the home side for 139.

Saturday’s result keeps Knaresborough hot on the heels of leaders Thirsk, who beat Harrogate 2nds by three wickets.

Brian Fenwick (52) struck a half-century in the Roosters’ 155 all out as Tom Spence produced an excellent spell of bowling, capturing 6-53.

Wickets fell at regular intervals when Thirsk responded, Jordan Sleightholme grabbing 3-29, but the high-flyers eventually made it over the line in the 44th over.

Ben Crewe top-scored for the victors with 34.

Studley Royal remain third in the table following their comfortable home success over Heworth.

Rob Mackle (86) and Dan Craven (53) both batted nicely and were the main contributors to a total of 214/7.

Heworth were then knocked over for 145, Craven (4-43) and Nicholas Cunningham (3-30) doing most of the damage.

Pannal suffered a 10-wicket reverse at the hands of Acomb 2nds in Division Two Galtres.