Harrogate CC beaten by Castleford CC as Sessay CC record back-to-back victories

Mat Pillans scored some useful runs for Harrogate CC against Castleford, but couldn't save his side from defeat. Picture: Simon Dobson

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara impressed with the ball once again, bagging 4-51, while Mat Pillans and Craig Broadley took two scalps apiece as the home side were dismissed on 197.

Opener Henry Thompson then made 45 for the Roosters before Pillans chipped in with 44 lower down the order, but Will Bates’ men were all out for 177 in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s result leaves ‘Gate sixth in the table, where they sit three places better off than local rivals Sessay.

The Thirsk outfit are however now 16 points clear of the relegation zone following their five-wicket triumph over whipping boys Malton & Old Malton.

Having bowled the division’s bottom side out for just 105, Sessay passed their victory target inside 21 overs, recording back-to-back league successes in the process.

In Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West, third-placed Harrogate 2nds kept the pressure on the top two with a three-wicket win over York 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Stanworth (2-13) was the pick of the ‘Gate attack, helping to restrict the visitors to 166/7 in 38 overs.

An unbeaten 53 from Ash Griffin, ably supported by Cooper Smith (41) then led the hosts to 167/7 with just four balls to spare.

Fifth-placed Studley Royal recorded a third consecutive victory, at home to Bolton Percy.

Skipper Rob Nicholson (55) top-scored in their first-innings total of 175/3, Jonny Harding unbeaten on 41, while Matt Coad chipped in with 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louie Wilson then grabbed 4-22 to help restrict Bolton to 130/7 in a match that was reduced to 30 overs per team.

Knaresborough stay eighth after they were routed on home soil by Carlton Towers.

Ben Ward and Toby Giddings scooped a trio of wickets each as the visitors were bowled out for 219.

But Knaresborough were skittled for just 73 in reply.