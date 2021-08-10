Harrogate CC beat Stamford Bridge to narrow the gap at the bottom

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara impressed with the ball once again for Harrogate CC. Picture: Simon Dobson

Back-to-back defeats to Clifton Alliance and Scarborough had seen the Roosters cut adrift, and although they remain second-from-bottom of the pile, Will Bates' men now find themselves just eight points shy of safety.

Having struggled with the bat at times this season, the hosts looked to be up against it after losing the toss and requiring 211 for victory, Ishan Abeysekara claiming three of the eight Bridge wickets to fall.

But, in Henry Thompson, 'Gate have an opening batsman capable of producing match-winning knocks and his score of 87 paved the way for a successful run-chase.

His second-wicket partnership of 103 with Harry Allinson (49) took his team to 136/2 before Bates arrived and added 31.

The contest would go right down to the wire, however, the Roosters eventually finishing the job with just two balls of their rain-affected allocation of 44 overs remaining.

In Division One West of the York Senior League, Harrogate's 2nd XI remain in contention for promotion having beaten Thorp Arch & Boston Spa by 86 runs.

Cooper Smith (46), Ben Stokes (41 not out) and Barney Horberry (37) all contributed with the bat as the visitors were bowled out for 212, Nitikant Kasana and Harry Contreras each bagging a trio of scalps.

Rock-bottom TABS made a solid start to their reply, Guy Whatmore (37) and Contreras (35) putting on 82 for the first wicket, however a dramatic collapse followed and the home team were sent packing for just 125 in the end.

Stokes completed a fine afternoon's work by snapping up 5-41, with James Clark (4-27) also in superb form.

Victory leaves 'Gate second in the table, two places above Knaresborough, who have fallen away badly in recent weeks and now lost three of their last four matches.

Saturday saw them reduce Clifton Alliance 2nds to 98/8, Joe Sutcliffe scooping 3-46, but a late rally saw the hosts reach 195.

And that total proved to be beyond Knaresborough, who were all out on 155, Toby Giddings (58) the only away batsman to shine.

Depleted Pannal's hopes of escaping Galtres Division Two of the York Senior League were dented by a comprehensive 88-run defeat to promotion rivals Pickering 2nds.

Archie Barrett and Jess Thompson managed three wickets apiece as the Pikes were bowled out for 203.

No Pannal batsman managed more than Darren Shaw's 30 in response, however, and the home innings ended on 115, a result which drops the club down to third place in the table.