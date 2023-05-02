Harrogate CC 1st XI's ECB National Club Championship clash with Hartlepool on Sunday afternoon was abandoned due to rain. Picture: Richard Bown

Having seen their 2023 Yorkshire Premier League North curtain-raiser with Malton & Old Malton rained off on the opening day, the Roosters wasted no time getting up and running for the season when they visited local rivals Sessay.

Skipper Will Bates lost Saturday’s toss and his side were put into bat, making their way to 195/8 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Henry Thompson led the way with 51, while Harry Allinson wasn’t too far behind with a knock of 46.

Diego Rosier shone with the ball for Sessay snapping up 6-41, however the home batsmen failed to fire.

Jacob Spencer top-scored with just 23 as the hosts were bowled out for 135, Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara (5-41) doing a big chunk of the damage.

On Sunday, Harrogate hosted Hartlepool in the group stages of the ECB National Club Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac Light smashed a quick-fire 62 from only 61 balls to lead the home team to 159/5 before bad weather forced the early abandonment of proceedings.

Monday saw ‘Gate visit Beverley Town in round one of the Yorkshire Leagues Knock-out Cup where new signing David Stiff bowled nicely as he recorded figures of 4-40.

His efforts helped get rid of the East Yorkshiremen for 133, a target which the visitors passed with five wickets in hand thanks to 48 from Arjun Ramkumar and captain Bates’ unbeaten 43.

Just as was the case in Harrogate, Sessay’s ECB National Club Championship fixture on Sunday also failed to reach a conclusion, Mark Jackson’s men having been knocked over for 121.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fine innings of 84 by Rosier and 37 from Ferdinand Rex did steer the Thirsk outfit to a useful total of 197 all out at Cleethorpes in Monday’s Yorkshire Leagues Knock-out Cup fixture.

But, the hosts managed to knock off the required runs and complete a four-wicket success with just two balls to spare.