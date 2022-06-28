Harrogate CC and Sessay CC both record Yorkshire Premier League North victories

Harrogate CC batsman Arjun Ramkumar hits out during his knock of 95 against Clifton Alliance. Picture: Richard Bown

The Roosters ran out comfortable victors over Clifton Alliance on Saturday, moving up one place in the table to seventh position.

Arjun Ramkumar was the star of the show, narrowly missing out on a century as he struck 95 from just 93 balls, an innings which featured seven fours and three sixes.

South African Mat Pillans smashed 46 from only 20 deliveries, while Harry Allinson (35) and Henry Thompson (30) also contributed to a total of 264/9 in 50 overs.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rain delay meant that Alliance's reply had to be shortened to 42 overs, leaving them requiring 242 to win the contest.

But Jonny MacGregor (3-38), Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara (3-57) and Pillans (2-41) all bowled well to ensure that the away side did not progress any further than 186/9.

Sessay occupy ninth spot, but will be buoyed considerably by their fine success over high-flying York.

Opener Mark Wilkie (106) and skipper Mark Jackson both (103) hit superb centuries during a second-wicket stand of 211, steering the Thirsk outfit to 268/7.

Knowing that victory would see them re-claim top-spot from Driffield Town, York made a good fist of their run-chase and were never out of the contest.

But, they eventually ran out of overs just eight runs shy of where they needed to be, Ben Kettlewell claiming 2-32 and Stuart Peirse 2-56.

Division One West leaders Thirsk bounced back from their first loss of 2022 to register a ninth win in 10 attempts, at home to Sessay 2nds.

The match was something of a run-fest, Ryan Gibson (203) smashing a sensational double-hundred from just 120 deliveries as the hosts posted a mammoth 373 all out.

Tom Scott (56) and Ben Collinson (39) also chipped in as Ben Scaling helped himself to a five-wicket haul.

Determined not to be outdone, Sessay captain Ferdinand Rex plundered 197 in 112 balls when the visitors responded, Chris Morrison adding 42 not out.

Those runs kept their team competitive, though they would end up 34 runs short on 334/9.

Studley Royal are up to second place after they saw off South Milford with relative ease.

Nicholas Cunningham and Dan Craven each took a trio of scalps as the away side made it to 247/7 in their 50 overs.

Studley looked as if they might be in a spot of trouble at 14/2, however Leo Wilson (129 not out) and Jonny Harding (101 not out) came together at the crease to compile a 237-run partnership which got the hosts to 251/2 with eight wickets and more than six overs in hand.

Knaresborough slipped to third following an extremely bad day at the office on the road at Bolton Percy.

Tashmial Henry managed to knock over three home batsmen, but those dismissals did not come cheaply and the hosts were able to put 248/8 on the board.

And Knaresborough never looked like getting anywhere near that total as they collapsed to 88 all out.

Fourth-placed Harrogate 2nds had no trouble whatsoever dispatching Dringhouses.

Ben Stokes claimed 4-29 and Brad Smith 3-42 to restrict the home team to 147 all out.

George Owram (63 not out), Sanjay Mani (35) and Ollie Horberry (29 not out) then did what was required to guide 'Gate to 148/2 inside 35 overs.

Pannal remain in touch with Division Two Galtres' promotion places following a 52-run triumph at Osbaldwick.

Rob Smith (107) and Matthew Firbank (78) shone in a first-innings effort of 271/6, leaving the men from Burn Bridge Lane in a position of strength at the halfway stage.

Rain meant that Osbaldwick's reply had to be limited to 41 overs, which proved to be an insufficient number of deliveries for them to reach their revised target of 247.

Archie Barrett was the pick of the Pannal attack, finishing the afternoon with 3-57.

Victory keeps Rob Ellis' troops in third position and just a couple of points behind second-placed Duncombe Park.

Ripon's fourth win of the season came at Acomb 2nds and elevates them to eighth place

Not for the first time this summer, Rob Taylor showed his class with the willow in hand making a run-a-ball 104 that included 10 fours and a pair of maximums.

Captain Richard Hooks (66) and Richard Moss (53 not out) added half-centuries, moving the visitors on to 264/7.

Jake Briscombe (4-39) and Andrew Lincoln (3-26) then did most of the damage as Acomb were knocked over for 119.

Second-from-bottom Knaresborough 2nds went down by eight wickets when they entertained Rufforth.

Only Ben Ward (33) really made an impression with the bat in a total of 119 all out.