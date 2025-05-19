Harrogate CC's 1st XI have lost two of their opening three league matches of the 2025 season. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate CC’s 1st XI suffered their second defeat in three Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division matches on Saturday afternoon.

David Stiff’s team began the 2025 season with a positive result against Beverley Town, but were unable to bounce back from last weekend’s loss at Castleford when they entertained Clifton Alliance.

‘Gate got themselves into a decent position against the defending champions having put 269/8 on the board in 50 overs.

Isaac Light (87) and opener Ben Carr (71) shared a 136-run partnership for the second wicket, before Will Bates added 34.

But, despite Sri Lankan spin ace Ishan Abeysekara snapping up four wickets, Alliance were able to reach 270/6 with six overs to spare.

Newly-promoted Knaresborough were also beaten at the weekend, going down by 30 runs when they entertained Beverley.

Ashley Watson bagged 4-42 as the visitors compiled a more-than-useful first-innings total of 263/8.

Australian opener Blake Weymouth (77) and James Ford (50) both hit half-centuries when Knaresborough responded, though a lack of lower-order runs saw them lose momentum and they eventually finished up 233 all out.

Bottom-of-the-table Sessay were without a fixture on Saturday.

In Premier Division Two, Harrogate 2nds came out on top in what was a low-scoring affair at Patrington.

‘Gate appeared to be in a spot of bother when they were bowled out for just 137, however they were able to blow their hosts away for the meagre total of 85.

Bilton In Ainsty were knocked off top spot in Championship West after seeing their 100 percent start to the campaign ended by Selby.

Having won their opening three fixtures, the Frogs were dismissed on 169 this time out, Francis Kinsella contributing 34.

And Selby were then able to ease to 172/6 in 43.1 overs.

Studley Royal climbed to third spot courtesy of their 93-run triumph over local rivals Sessay 2nds.

Jonny Harding (83), Louie Wilson (67), Austin Hamilton (58) and skipper Rob Nicholson (45) all impressed as the home side racked up a hefty 297/9.

Stephen Langstaff claimed 4-59 for bottom-of-the-table Sessay, who were then all out for 204 despite the efforts of captain Dave Johnson (96), who narrowly missed out on a ton.

Nicholson, Hamilton and Wilson all took a trio of scalps apiece for Studley.

Thirsk dropped into the bottom two as a result of their 66-run reverse at Dunnington, who posted 251/6.

Jacob Iley grabbed 4-54 before James Bell hit 44, though the visitors fell well short in reply.