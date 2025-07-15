Ishan Abeysekara snapped up seven wickets for Harrogate CC's 1st XI. Picture: Gerard Binks

Ishan Abeysekara left Beverley Town in a spin at the weekend as he produced another fine bowling display to help Harrogate CC 1st XI to victory.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sri Lankan snapped up superb figures of 7-36 as the Roosters got rid of their hosts for just 125 in Saturday's Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division clash.

Fellow spinner Jack Shutt (3-38) also did his bit before Ben Carr (53) and Hector Hamill (33) set 'Gate on their way to a four-wicket win, which was wrapped up in 25 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result lifts Harrogate one position to fifth in the table, where they sit four places and 18 points better off than neighbours Knaresborough.

Greg Pickles' men were comprehensively beaten by York at the weekend as they attempted to chase down a first-innings total of 301/8 in 50 overs.

Dom Tear (52) and Will Wade (50) both made half-centuries, though the visitors failed to progress beyond 180/9.

Earlier, Jordan Tear had bagged four of the York wickets to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock-bottom Sessay now find themselves adrift at the foot of the table after suffering an 11th loss in 12 league outings this term.

Ben Kettlewell took 4-59 as hosts Sheriff Hutton Bridge put 261/9 on the board.

Captain Mark Jackson hit 30 at the top of the order when Sessay responded, however that was about as good as it got for the strugglers, who were knocked over for just 112 in the end.

In Premier Division Two, Harrogate's 2nd XI went down by five wickets at home to Bridlington 1sts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Roberts produced an excellent knock of 93 not out alongside Olly Lamb (46) to lead the home team to 256/8 in 50 overs.

Archie Holtham claimed 3-48 when Bridlington responded, though he was unable to prevent the Seasiders from knocking off the required runs inside 46 overs.

Studley Royal triumphed once again to keep themselves firmly in the hunt for promotion from Championship West.

Rob Nicholson and his troops are enjoying an extremely positive campaign, and Saturday's three-wicket success at Bolton Percy was their eighth in nine matches, leaving them just two points shy of second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin Hamilton took four scalps as the hosts posted 236/8 before skipper Nicholson (90) and Leo Wilson (44) came together at the crease to steer Studley towards 237/7 in 48.3 overs.

Mid-table Bilton In Ainsty slipped to a third consecutive defeat when they entertained South Milford.

The Frogs made it to 231/9, but their visitors were able to overhaul that score with four wickets in hand.

Ninth-placed Sessay 2nds lost by an 86-run margin, at home to high-flying Dunnington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Langstaff scooped five wickets as the away side put 280 on the board.

Sessay were then dismissed on 194, Dom Atkinson top-scoring with a knock of 30.

Bottom-of-the-table Thirsk were edged out by Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Thomas Baldock carried his bat, finishing unbeaten on 101, while Jacob Iley added 43 not out as the strugglers compiled a score of 235/6.

Bridge would however scrape over the line with just one wicket and eight balls to spare.

Iley was the pick of the Thirsk attack, returning figures of 3-64.