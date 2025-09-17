Jordan Sleightholme and his Harrogate CC 2nd XI team-mates have endured a challenging season. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC 2nd XI avoided relegation from Yorkshire Premier League North's Premier Division Two by the skin of their teeth on the final day of 2025.

The Roosters headed into Saturday's game with a 10-point cushion between themselves and the drop zone.

But, their defeat to local rivals York 2nds, coupled with second-from-bottom Londesborough Park's victory against Bridlington, meant that both sides ended up on a total of 90 points.

Gate, however, remained above their rivals in the table by virtue of them finishing the campaign with a superior head-to-head record.

Jordan Sleightholme’s men were bowled out for just 140 by York, Oliver Horberry top-scoring with 46.

And the visitors were then able to go on and complete a six-wicket success with four overs to spare.

Harrogate’s 1st XI also signed off for 2025 with a loss to York.

The Roosters reached 235/6 in a rain-affected Premier Division encounter, which saw their innings reduced to 40 overs.

Isaac Light (118 not out) shone with a superb unbeaten century, while Henry Thompson made 36.

But York needed just 23 overs to go on and complete an eight-wicket win.

Saturday's loss was Harrogate's fourth on the bounce and means that they end the season sixth in the table having won eight of their 19 completed fixtures.

Knaresborough finished one place further back in seventh, just six points worse off having recorded the same number of victories.

Their game on the road at already-relegated Sessay was abandoned with the home side having been dismissed for 170.

Captain Mark Jackson contributed 37 of those runs at the top of the order as Ashley Watson (4-41) and Oliver Fryer (3-33) impressed with the ball.

But, Knaresborough had only made it to 31/0 in response before the rain came.

Studley Royal missed out on promotion from Championship West in painful fashion.

Rob Nicholson's team have been on a superb run of form in recent months, winning nine matches in a row to leave themselves with a genuine chance of going up.

Results elsewhere on the final day meant that if they could beat Selby then they would finish top of the pile, however they failed to chase down a first-innings score of 248/9.

Austin Hamilton snapped up four of the wickets to fall before Jonny Harding hit 71 when Studley replied, though they were all out for 186 in the end and thus will be staying put in the Championship.