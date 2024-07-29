Harrogate CC’s 1st XI saw their five-game winning streak ended by title-chasing Castleford at the weekend.

The Roosters were very much in the game at the halfway stage of Saturday’s Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division contest, having restricted their hosts to 211/5 from their 50 overs.

Will Harwood took three of the wickets to fall, however the ‘Gate reply got off to a disastrous start.

They lost their top three for just 17 runs, and although Arjun Ramkumar (29) steadied the ship, the men from St George’s Road were all out for 126 in the end.

Harrogate remain third in the table despite that result, five places better off than Sessay, who brought to an end a run of three matches without a victory when they beat Easingwold by seven wickets.

Liam Carver produced an inspired spell of bowling, snapping up 6-29 to help get rid of the home side for 180.

Joseph Watson (53), Tim Hall (51) and captain Mark Jackson (50) then all hit half-centuries as the Thirsk outfit eased to 183/3 inside 31 overs.

Having begun the season with a run of 11 consecutive wins, Championship West leaders Knaresborough suffered a second defeat in three matches, on the road at York 2nds.

Oliver Fryer and Andy Ward grabbed a trio of scalps apiece as the home team were dismissed for 219.

But, despite skipper Greg Pickles making 42 at the top of the order, Knaresborough failed to progress beyond 141 when they took their turn at the crease.

George Owram (110) smashed a century alongside Peter Greenfield (78 not out) as third-placed Harrogate 2nds put 268/3 on the board when they entertained Malton & Old Malton.

And that total proved more than sufficient, Brad Smith claiming 4-51 and Ben Stokes 3-45 to help dispatch the division’s bottom side for 204.

Chasing 225/6 at home to Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds, seventh-placed Studley Royal went on to complete a three-wicket success, thanks largely to a fine unbeaten knock of 80 from Leo Wilson.

Bilton-in-Ainsty secured a much-needed victory that helped them escape the bottom two having posted 255 all out at home to Thirsk.

Harry Smith (47) top-scored for the Frogs as James Wilkinson bagged 5-56.