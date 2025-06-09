Tashmial Henry helped Knaresborough CC's 1st XI to a derby victory over Harrogate CC. Picture: Steve Riding

Harrogate CC 1st XI were upset by local rivals Knaresborough in Saturday’s Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division derby showdown.

The Roosters, who are an established top flight outfit and finished fourth last term, headed into the weekend’s fixture as favourites with three wins from their opening six matches.

Knaresborough, meanwhile, had come out on top in just the one of their first five completed fixtures since they were promoted from Championship West at the end of 2024.

But, Greg Pickles’ team showed their quality as they held their nerve to eke out a seven-run victory.

Will Wade batted superbly for the hosts, narrowly missing out on a century as he was dismissed on 98, while Jonny Tattersall (38) and Blake Weymouth (36) also contributed to a first-innings score of 231/6.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara bagged 3-56 for Harrogate, though they lost three wickets early in their reply and found themselves chasing the game.

Isaac Light (107) did his best to rescue the visitors, smashing his third ton of the campaign, and Jack Shutt (39 not out) and Hector Hamill (37) chipped in lower down the order.

‘Gate would however come up just short, closing on 224/9.

Tashmial Henry was the pick of the home attack and ended the afternoon with four scalps to his name.

Harrogate were able to exact some revenge the following day when the sides met again in the group stages of the YPLN Twenty20 Blast.

Hamill was the star of the show for the Roosters, smashing a quick-fire 91 in a total of 208/7 as Jordan Tear claimed 3-42.

Australian ace Weymouth struck 93 when Knaresborough replied, however they were unable to progress any further than 140/7 in their 20 overs.

‘Gate then sealed their progress to the next stage of the competition by winning Group Four courtesy of a 12-run triumph over Woodhouse Grange.

Light (47) and Abeysekara (45 not out) top-scored as the hosts made 153/7, with Will Bere then snapping up 3-21 to help restrict Grange to 141/8.

Knaresborough did not fare so well against Grange and were blown away for just 77 chasing 184/5.

Sessay continue to prop up the division after suffering their seventh consecutive loss when they entertained Driffield Town.

The Thirsk outfit have generally struggled for runs so far this term, but they managed to put 230/8 on the board in 50 overs on this occasion.

Madawa Warnapura led the way with a knock of 75, while opener Stuart Clark hit 37.

The Woldsmen would however cruise beyond that total and complete a nine-wicket win inside 40 overs.

Sunday saw Sessay exit the T20 Blast at the group stage following two losses in as many matches.

Having been set the daunting task of trying to overhaul Clifton Alliance's 253/4, Mark Jackson and his troops were knocked over for 105.

Warnapura then weighed in with another decent knock as they were set 191 for victory by Beverley Town, though his innings of 49 was the only one of any real note in a total of 120/9.