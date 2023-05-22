Harrogate CC 1st XI triumph again as Woodhouse Grange CC are swept aside

Opening batsman Henry Thompson top-scored as Harrogate CC's 1st XI got the better of Woodhouse Grange on home soil. Pictures: Richard Bown

Roosters skipper Will Bates lost the toss and the hosts bowled first, restricting their opponents to 162 all out from their 50 overs.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara was the pick of the home attack, returning figures of 4-45 while Henry Thompson bagged 2-20 and Jonny MacGregor 2-35.

‘Gate eased to 163/4 in reply, opener Henry Thompson leading the way with a knock of 78 not out. Arjun Ramkumar also chipped in, adding 38.

Arjun Ramkumar continued his useful form with the bat in hand, hitting 38 for Harrogate CC 1st XI.

Saturday’s result sees Bates’ men climb one place to third in the table.

At the opposite end of the division, Sessay remain second-from-bottom and without a win having lost out by six wickets at Stamford Bridge.

Diego Rosier hit 31, but the Thirsk outfit were all out for 140 after electing to bat first.

Stephen Langstaff took a couple of scalps when Bridge replied, however the home side went on to reach 143/4 inside 36 overs and completed a routine success.

Harrogate 2nds occupy second spot in Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West having seen off Easingwold to make it four triumphs in as many outings this term.

Rob Stanworth claimed 2-20 to help prevent the home team progressing any further than 216/5.

A stunning opening-wicket stand of 203 then paved the way for ‘Gate to wrap up a comprehensive nine-wicket win in 37.1 overs.

Ben Carr smashed 18 fours and one six in his superb 115, ably supported by Sanjay Mani, who managed nine boundaries of his own in a fine 88 not out.

Knaresborough are up to fourth spot after they skittled Bolton Percy for just 81.

Tom Baines was the undoubted star of the show helping himself to an impressive haul of 7-26.

Kevin Owens (35 not out) then steered Knaresborough to 83/2 inside 24 overs.

Studley Royal slipped to ninth position following their heavy reverse on the road at Acomb.

Michael Litterbach snapped up four wickets, but the visitors still ended up chasing 232/7.

And that total proved to be well beyond them with Litterbach (26) the only batsmen to offer any real resistance in a score of 94 all out.

Second-from-bottom Thirsk suffered another defeat, going down by 50 runs at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Dan Crewe (4-44) and Sam Holland (3-45) bowled nicely as the home team put 182/8 on the board.

Stuart Christon managed 41 when Thirsk took their turn at the crease, however they were all out for 132 in the end.

In Division One West, fourth-placed Bilton-in-Ainsty got the better of struggling Pannal.

Andy Ellis produced a fine innings of 92 for the hosts, who closed on 205 all out, Rob Hildreth bagging 4-37 and Francis Kinsella 3-57.

Bilton then made it to their target in 37.1 overs, Ben Bartlett (51), Kinsella (44) and Dom Exton (36) all chipping in with useful runs.

Rob Smith knocked over three home batsmen for second-from-bottom Pannal, though his efforts proved to be in vain.

Fifth-placed Sessay 2nds lost out by 57 runs when they entertained Easingwold 2nds.

Lee Margerison (3-39) and Ben Scaling (3-43) were both amongst the wickets as the visitors made their way to 214 all out.

Margerison completed a useful all-round display by hitting 45 with the bat, while Stuart Clark added 39, though Sessay’s response drew to a close with the scoreboard reading 157.

Thorp Arch & Boston Spa fell to a 67-run defeat at Heworth.

Chasing 221/9, the away team were dismissed on 154, Louis Toseland their leading light with 36 at the top of the order.

Basement boys Tadcaster Magnet were crushed by South Milford.

Jake Wilson and Finley Rowden took a trio of scalps apiece for the division’s bottom side, but couldn’t prevent their hosts from racking up 244 all out.