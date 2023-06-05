Harry Allinson hits out on his way to a fine century during Harrogate CC's home defeat to Castleford. Pictures: Richard Bown

The Roosters made a positive start to the 2023 campaign, winning all of their opening three completed Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division fixtures prior to last week’s loss to York.

That was followed by a ECB National Club Championship reverse against Richmondshire, and Will Bates’ side once again suffered a double dose of league and cup disappointment at the weekend.

On Saturday, ‘Gate entertained Castleford and put 231/8 on the board from their 50 overs having won the toss and elected to bat.

Harry Allinson hit 16 boundaries in his knock of 116 for the Roosters.

Harry Allinson was very much the star of the show hitting a rapid 117 from just 112 balls which included 14 fours and two sixes.

Jonny MacGregor (44 not out) provided some useful lower-order support, however the home total did not prove to be enough.

Craig Broadley and skipper Bates bagged a couple of wickets apiece, but Castleford made it to 233/5 with more than seven overs to spare, dropping Harrogate down to eighth in the table.

Sunday saw the Roosters travel to Barnsley Woolley Miners in round two of the Yorkshire Leagues Knock-out Cup.

Chasing 258/9, they collapsed to 56/6 before David Stiff smashed seven fours and six maximums in a 53-ball knock of 80.

‘Gate were however all out for 177 in the end, 81 runs shy of where they needed to be.

Having begun the season with four losses, improving Sessay recorded their second victory in three Premier Division matches.

The Thirsk outfit saw off Beverley Town last Saturday and managed to edge out Malton & Old Malton this time out.

Ben Kettlewell and Diego Rosier both took a trio of scalps as the hosts posted 152 all out.

Rosier then continued his promising form with the bat top-scoring with 39 as Sessay scraped to a one-wicket success in 36 overs.

That result leaves them in 10th position, two points clear of the relegation zone.

In Yorkshire Premier League Championship West, Harrogate 2nds’ 100 percent start was ended by York 2nds.

Rob Stanworth claimed 3-24 as the home side progressed to 245/5.

Will Topham (41) and Ollie Horberry (37) batted nicely when the Roosters replied, though they did not make it any further than 165 all out.

‘Gate stay second despite Saturday’s result, one place and six points ahead of Knaresborough, who went down by 20 runs at Carlton Towers.

After the home team racked up 274/5 in 50 overs, Greg Pickles’ men got themselves into a decent position in response.

Pickles led the way with 95, while Tashmial Henry added 41, but from 204/3 they ended up being dismissed on 254.

Eighth-placed Studley Royal triumphed on the road at Bolton Percy.

Having bowled out their hosts for 156, Rob Nicholson’s troops went on to complete a two-wicket victory in the 46th over.

Thirsk made 277 away at Easingwold, however that first-innings effort wasn’t sufficient to win them the match.

Ben Collinson hit a fine 113 alongside Mark Cook, who scored 67 after the visitors won the toss.

Stuart Christon scooped three wickets when Easingwold took their turn at the crease, but although it took them until the final over of the afternoon they made it over the line at 280/7.

In Division One West, third-placed Bilton-in-Ainsty beat seventh-placed Sessay 2nds by six wickets.

The hosts posted 162 all out, Ferdinand Rex (30) and Christopher Till (30 not out) their leading scorers as Tim Lambert and Rob Hildreth took three scalps apiece.

Tom Main (50) set Bilton on their way before Jamie Perkins (31 not out) finished the job alongside Francis Kinsella (27 not out).

Thorp Arch & Boston Spa sit in sixth place following their rout of rock-bottom Tadcaster Magnet.

Eshaan Kapoor helped himself to 4-11 and Nitikant Kasana claimed 3-15 as the strugglers were blown away for only 58.

TABS then required just 11.1 over to ease to 59/3, leaving Tadcaster winless in six outings this term.

Pannal continue to hover just above the bottom two after suffering a fourth loss of the campaign when they travelled to Dringhouses.

Martyn Wood struck 31 and Damian Sivajoti in a first-innings total of 166 all out.