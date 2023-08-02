Harry Allinson hit a half-century for Harrogate CC 1st XI before being run out. Picture: Richard Bown

Following four wins in their five previous matches, the Roosters looked in some trouble after being bowled out for just 151 in 40.2 overs.

Harry Allinson (56) hit a half-century, while Henry Thompson made 39, but after both men were run out, ‘Gate collapsed from 90/1.

The Seasiders then cruised to 153/3 in just 31 overs to leave Harrogate sixth in the league table with six games remaining this term.

Sessay remain just above the division’s bottom two following Saturday’s eight-wicket loss at Driffield Town.

A superb 167-run stand between Mark Jackson (88) and Diego Rosier (79) led the Thirsk outfit to 218 all out against the high-flyers.

But Driffield eased to their victory target with 16 overs in hand, meaning that Sessay sit just two points clear of the drop zone.

In Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West, Harrogate 2nds’ top-two hopes were dented by a 64-run reverse at the hands of Carlton Towers.

Jordan Sleightholme bagged 3-27 as the hosts made their way to 267/8 in 50 overs.

Ash Griffin then struck a fine 74, however the Roosters’ response did progress any further than 203.

Defeat leaves third-placed ‘Gate nine points behind second-placed Whitkirk and 19 shy of leaders Easingwold.

Studley Royal climb to fifth after blowing Pickering away for just 60, Matthew Coad, Dan Craven and Nicholas Cunnungham each taking three scalps apiece.

Coad (26 not out) then led the home side to a comprehensive nine-wicket success in 8.1 overs.

Eight-placed Knaresborough suffered a day to forget, going down by nine wickets having been skittled by Acomb with only 75 runs to their name.

Half-centuries from the bats of Josh Crewe (57) and Sam Holland (56) guided Thirsk to 216/7 away at Bolton Percy.