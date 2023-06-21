Harrogate CC 1st XI secure place at Yorkshire Premier League North T20 Blast Finals Day

Ishan Abeysekara played a key role in helping Harrogate CC 1st XI record back-to-back T20 victories. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Roosters sealed their place at Finals Day at Scarborough CC’s North Marine Road ground on July 16 by beating Beverley Town and Clifton Alliance in quick succession.

Their clash with Beverley saw Will Bates’ men chasing 146/9, Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara bowling well to record figures of 4-25.

A fine 87-run stand between Ben Carr (64) and Harry Allinson (59 not out) then paved the way for ‘Gate to reach 149/3 in just 16.4 overs.

They then beat Clifton Alliance by three wickets, Isaac Light (41), Allinson (38), Mat Pillans (36) and Carr (33) all contributing with the bat before Sanjay Mani (26 not out) and Abeysekara (24 not out) finished the job, taking their side to 213/7.

Earlier in the match, Mani had also done the business with the ball in hand, returning figures of 3-37.

Harrogate did however fare less well in Saturday’s 50-over league clash with Driffield Town, slipping to a three-wicket defeat.

A number of their batsmen made starts, but none of them managed to go on and rack up big scores with Carr (30) their leading light in a below-par first-innings total of 175 all out.

Abeysekara, Jonny Macgregor and Pillans each bagged a brace of wickets when Town replied, however they were unable to prevent them from reaching 176/7 in the 47th over.

That result leaves ‘Gate seventh in the table after 10 rounds of fixtures.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire Premier League North’s Premier Division, 10th-placed Sessay continue to hover just above the relegation zone after their two-match winning run was ended by Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Mark Jackson (41) and Diego Rosier (38) struck useful runs as the Thirsk outfit put 192/8 on the board.

And although Stuart Peirse took a couple of early scalps to leave Bridge 54/3, they did not lose any further wickets, making it to 194/3 with more than six overs in hand.

In Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West, Harrogate 2nds lost their top-of-the-table showdown with Whitkirk, suffering just their second league loss of 2023 in the process.

Harry Stothard (84) and Jordan Sleightholme (79) were in fine form for the Rooster as they posted 266/5, Olly Lamb adding 39.

