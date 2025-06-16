An unbeaten half-century from the bat of Will Bates led Harrogate CC to victory over local rivals Sessay. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC 1st XI made a return to winning ways when they got the better of local rivals Sessay.

The Roosters bounced back from their derby loss to Knaresborough last time out with a comprehensive eight-wicket success at St George’s Road.

Struggling Sessay were bowled out for 182, opener Joe Watson their top-scorer with a knock of 31.

Not for the first time this season, Harrogate’s spin kings Ishan Abeysekara (4-40) and Jack Shutt (3-33) did most of the damage.

Opening batsman Will Bates anchored the ‘Gate reply, finishing unbeaten on 59 not out, while Isaac Light hit a rapid 66 as the hosts eased to 184/2 inside 36 overs.

Saturday’s result lifts Harrogate to fifth in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division standings, while winless Sessay remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Knaresborough followed up their excellent result against the Roosters with a nine-wicket rout of Hull Zingari.

Andy Ward ran riot, snapping up a superb haul of 6-31, while Ashley Watson returned figures of 3-4 as the home side were skittled for just 77.

Jonny Tattersall (34 not out) then led Knaresborough to 78/1 in 12 overs.

In Premier Division Two, Harrogate 2nds were upset by basement boys Folkton & Flixton.

The hosts headed into the fixture having lost each of their opening eight matches but managed to knock Jordan Sleightholme’s team over for 199.

Skipper Sleightholme struck 63 and Ethan Roberts added 46, though the ‘Gate bowlers struggled and Flixton completed an eight-wicket triumph in 43.1 overs.

That defeat leaves the Roosters’ second string ninth in the table, however they find themselves just two points clear of the drop zone.

Studley Royal were another side to lose a game that they will have expected to win, as struggling South Milford caused an upset in Championship West.

Rob Nicholson and his men headed into the match on the back of four consecutive victories and within touching distance of the top of the table.

Milford, meanwhile, sat bottom of the pile, but they managed to rack up a first-innings total of 331/3 in their 50 overs.

Michael Litterbach (62) and Dan Craven (43) made runs when Studley replied, but they were all out for 216 in the end.

Royal stay fourth despite that result, but have lost ground on their promotion rivals.

Resurgent Sessay 2nds chalked up a third win on the spin when they got the better of Bolton Percy.

Captain Dave Johnson (45) and Liam Ormston (38) top-scored in a score of 227/9, with the away side then bowled out on 196.

Stephen Langstaff did the business with the ball for Sessay, taking 4-39.

Bilton In Ainsty were soundly beaten by Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Runs from the bats of Seth Smith (51) and Noah Melling (43) steered the Frogs to 207/8, however the league leaders managed to overhaul that score for the loss of just the one wicket.

Thirsk slipped to last place after they also suffered a nine-wicket reverse.

James Bell (68) weighed in with a defiant half-century against Heworth, but the strugglers were sent packing with just 135 on the board.

The hosts then required only 22.3 overs to complete their run-chase.