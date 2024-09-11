Harrogate CC 1st XI skipper Will Bates hit a half-century. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC's 1st XI got back to winnings ways in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division, beating Hull Zingari by 17 runs away from home.

The Roosters, who lost to local rivals York last time out, posted 186/5 in a match reduced to 22 overs per side.

Hector Hamill top-scored with 77, while captain Will Bates (57) also hit a half-century.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara then grabbed a couple of wickets to help restrict Zingari to 169/4 in reply.

Saturday's result leaves 'Gate fourth in the table, with one fixture left to play this term.

Tenth-placed Sessay suffered a 43-run defeat at home to Driffield Town.

Chasing a total of 290/5 in 50 overs, the Thirsk outfit were unable to progress any further than 247/9.

Tim Hall (57) led the way, with Craig Ross (51) and Guy Johnson (35) also contributing.

The Championship West title race will go down to the final day of the season after second-placed Acomb won their top-of-the-table clash with leaders Knaresborough.

Greg Pickles' team's promotion was confirmed despite that loss and they now need just one point from their last game of 2024 to ensure that they finish top of the pile.

Knaresborough had put 196/5 on the board in 46 overs, thanks largely to skipper Pickles' excellent unbeaten 104.

But Acomb required only 40.3 overs to wrap up a four-wicket success.

Fourth-placed Harrogate 2nds recorded a five-wicket triumph over Bilton-in-Ainsty.

The Frogs made their way to a useful total of 250/7 in 50 overs, Matthew Ross (55 not out), Qaisar Hameed (55) and Jamie Perkins (42) all weighing in.

'Gate were however able to surpass that score with more than five overs in hand, Ben Carr (114) smashing a fine ton.

Defeat sees Bilton drop into the relegation zone, where they sit just above bottom-of-the-table Thirsk.

Jake Edwards' side made 187/8 away at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds, Sam Holland hitting 69 not out alongside Keiran Fenwick, who made 44.

But the hosts then cruised to 190/2 in response.

Mid-table Studley Royal went down by five wickets when they entertained Fairburn having been restricted to 145/8 batting first.