Studley Royal CC captain Rob Nicholson produced a sensational all-round display to help sink Thirsk on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Adrian Murray

Harrogate CC got back to winning ways in Yorkshire Premier League North’s Premier Division, beating Woodhouse Grange by a 91-run margin.

Captain Will Bates lost the toss and the Roosters were asked to bat first at St George’s Road, where middle-order runs from Harry Allinson (61), David Stiff (44) and Arjun Ramkumar (35) steered them to 217 all out in 49.1 overs.

Spinner Jack Shutt then snapped up 4-29, while Matthew Stewart took 3-27 as Grange were sent packing for just 126.

Victory for ‘Gate follows on from back-to-back defeats and lifts them to fifth place in the table.

Sessay’s home clash with York was called off due to their pitch being unfit for play.

In Championship West, top-of-the-table Knaresborough extended their perfect start to the campaign as they eased past Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds to make it five wins from five.

Toby Giddings, Jordan Tear and Andy Ward shared six wickets equally as the home team were dismissed on 133.

Skipper Greg Pickles then hit an unbeaten 64 to lead his troops over the line, Australian Blake Weymouth chipping in with 38 as the visitors cruised to 134/2 inside 23 overs.

Harrogate 2nds sit second in the table after they crushed Carlton Towers away from home to record a fourth success in five matches this term.

A ? led the way as the Roosters made 213/9 from their 50 overs.

Towers never looked like getting anywhere close to that total when they replied,

Rob Nicholson hit a fine century as sixth-placed Studley Royal got the better of Thirsk.

The visiting captain struck 102 from 101 balls, sharing a superb opening-wicket stand of 198 with Billy Armitstead (97) to put his side in control, before 49 not out from Leo Wilson moved the away total on to a hefty 315/4.

Harry Collinson kept Thirsk in the contest with a knock of 72, however Nicholson went on to complete a stunning all-round display by bagging five scalps as the hosts were bowled out for 255.

Bilton-in-Ainsty fell well short as they attempted to chase down Acomb’s first-innings total of 209.