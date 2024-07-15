Jordan Sleightholme top-scored for Harrogate CC 2nds in their derby defeat to local rivals York 2nds. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC's 1st XI recorded a fourth consecutive victory when they beat Driffield Town in a rain-affected contest on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Bates' men have enjoyed an extremely positive 2024 campaign thus far, winning eight of their 11 Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division matches, a run of form that has them third in the table, 14 points clear of fourth-placed York.

Their showdown with Driffield was reduced to 20 overs per side due to so much time being lost to bad weather, and the away side finished on 138/3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 'Gate were able to knock off the required runs in 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand, an opening stand of 90 between Harry Allinson (59) and Henry Thompson (34) paving the way for a successful chase.

Elsewhere in the top flight, eighth-placed Sessay's fixture at Sheriff Hutton Bridge was abandoned with the visitors well placed on 104/2.

South African ace Diego Rosier hit 51 off just 41 deliveries before the teams were forced off.

In Championship West, top-of-the-table Knaresborough saw their perfect start to the campaign ended by Studley Royal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a sequence of 11 consecutive victories, Greg Pickles and his troops saw their lead the summit cut to just six points following a nine-wicket reverse.

The league leaders could only muster 153/7 in 46 overs, Oliver Fryer (33 not out) and Australian import Blake Weymouth (32) top-scoring as Nick Cuningham and Austin Hamilton took three scalps apiece for Studley.

Matt Coad (81 not out) and captain Rob Nicholson (57) then came together to put on a fine 142-run first-wicket partnership and lead the hosts to 154/1.

Third-placed Harrogate 2nds were also defeated, going down by 45 runs away at York 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Taylor claimed 5-30 as the home team posted 166/7 in a game reduced to 28 overs per side.

But, Jordan Sleightholme (42) aside, the Roosters' batsmen failed to fire, and they were knocked over with only 121 runs to their name.

Ninth-placed Bilton-in-Ainsty suffered a heavy loss when they entertained Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Francis Kinsella (3-16) bowled well for the Frogs, though he couldn't prevent the visitors reaching a sizeable 259/5 in just 32 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Bilton fell well short in reply, their innings coming to a close on 159, with Ben Bartlett (36) the only man to make any real impression.

Struggling Thirsk slipped into the bottom two following their seven-wicket loss at Whitkirk.

Tom Scott (50) hit a half-century but received little by way of support in a first-innings total of 129 all out.

Whitkirk then cruised to 130/3 in 22.2 overs despite a couple of wickets for Tom Spence.