Jack Shutt snapped up four wickets as Harrogate CC's 1st XI got the better of Driffield Town on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate CC 1st XI enjoyed a productive Bank Holiday weekend as they recorded two comprehensive victories in the space of 48 hours.

After back-to-back Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division defeats, the Roosters made a return to winning ways when they got the better of Driffield Town on Saturday afternoon.

They then followed that five-wicket success up with a Bank Holiday Monday thrashing of Woodhouse Grange.

‘Gate got themselves into a great position in Saturday’s game at Driffield by knocking over their hosts for just 140.

And it was spin that did the damage once again as Sri Lankan ace Ishan Abeysekara (4-32) and former Yorkshire CCC man Jack Shutt (4-38) took centre stage.

David Stiff’s men did not have things all their own way when they set about what should have been a routine run-chase, but although they lost five wickets relatively cheaply, opener Ben Carr’s knock of 64 helped ensure that they made it over the line in 27.3 overs.

At Woodhouse Grange, Isaac Light (109) hit his second century of the season and opener Henry Thompson made 58 as Harrogate reached 254/6.

Abeysekara (4-16) and Will Bere (3-29) then wreaked havoc with the ball as the East Yorkshiremen were sent packing for only 104.

Knaresborough fared less well when they travelled to Castleford on Saturday.

A return of 3-47 meant that Ashley Watson was the pick of the visitors’ attack once more, his efforts helping to restrict the home side to 220/6 from their 50 overs.

But Knaresborough’s batsmen failed to fire and they were all out on 141, Will Wade top-scoring with just 28 at the top of the order.

Monday’s clash with Clifton Alliance was abandoned due to rain after the away team had posted 272/5.

Sessay remain rooted to the foot of the table after suffering a fifth loss in as many matches.

But, the Thirsk outfit came so close to registering their first win of the campaign when they entertained league leaders Castleford.

Cris Gwilliam Lopez (47) and Joe Watson (41) led Sessay to 200/7, a score that the visitors only managed to overhaul with three deliveries to spare.

Daniel Moriarty impressed with the ball, snapping up 3-31.

On Saturday, Moriarty hit 30, however Mark Jackson’s men were all out for just 122 at Beverley Town.

Stuart Peirse, Moriarty and Madawa Warnapura each bagged a brace of wickets apiece to give Sessay some hope, though the hosts eventually made it to 122/6 in the 43rd over.

Harrogate 2nds made it three victories on the spin in Premier Division Two courtesy of a 79-run success at home to Stamford Bridge.

Rob Stanworth (43) and George Owram (39) led the way as ‘Gate posted 171 all out on Saturday afternoon.

Sanjay Mani (3-8) and Stanworth (3-13) then combined to send Bridge back to the pavilion with only 92 runs to their name.

But, the Roosters came undone when they entertained Acomb just 48 hours later, losing out by six wickets after they were restricted to 138/8 in 50 overs.