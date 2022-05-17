Harrogate CC 1st XI opener Henry Thompson was in decent form with the bat during Saturday's Yorkshire Premier League North clash at home to Scarborough. Picture: Richard Bown

Will Bates' men overcame local rivals Sessay last weekend to get up and running for the season, but Saturday saw them soundly-beaten by the seasiders.

A fine half-century from skipper Bates (77) and opener Henry Thompson's knock of 45 were the highlights of the hosts' 205/8 from their 50 overs having won the toss.

Scarborough knocked those runs off with ease, however, completing an eight-wicket victory with more than 10 overs to spare.

Defeat leaves the Roosters bottom of the table after four matches, albeit with a game in hand on the three sides directly above them.

Sessay went down by seven wickets on the road at defending champions Castleford.

Jacob Spencer top-scored with 39 as the visitors struggled to 148/9.

Nasir Jamal (2-33) managed to knock over a couple of Castleford wickets, though he was unable to prevent the West Yorkshiremen from progressing to 149/3 in the 34th over.

Knaresborough remain top of Divison One West with a 100 per cent record after they demolished York 3rds to complete their fourth triumph of the campaign.

Dominic Tear (106), Tashmial Henry (90), Howard Johnson (67), Toby Giddings (44) and Jordan Tear (37) were all amongst the runs as the Aspin Lane outfit racked up a massive 382/9.

A return of 5-35 from Tom Metcalfe and Andy Ward's 3-28 then helped send York packing with only 109 to their name.

Studley Royal's batsmen were also in fine form during their 158-run mauling of Clifton Alliance.

Captain Rob Nicholson was the undoubted star of the show, leading by example with a stunning 183 not out from just 151 balls which included 18 fours and six maximums.

Jonny Harding backed his skipper up with a rapid 86, while Dan Coad (49) also contributed.

Dan Craven (4-47) and Joseph Young (3-41) then did most of the damage with the ball as Alliance were bowled out on 199.

Stuart Christon narrowly missed out on a ton when Thirsk extended their perfect start to the year at home to Bolton Percy.

He finished on 96 not out, alongside Harry Collinson (63 not out) as the home side cruised to 178/2 inside 25 overs.

Earlier, there were a trio of scalps apiece for Ben Crewe (3-41) and Ryan Gibson (3-53) during the visitors' first-innings effort of 177 all out.

Harrogate 2nds triumphed by six wickets on the road at South Milford

The hosts put 270/7 on the board, and despite suffering a couple of early dismissals, 'Gate chased down their target with plenty to spare.

Ash Griffin (114 not out) and Brian Fenwick (78 not out) put on a superb stand of 205 for the fifth wicket, leading the visitors to 276/4 and wrapping up maximum points.

Sessay 2nds were bowled out for 87 by Heworth, who then went on to complete a five-wicket success.

In Division Two Galtres, Pannal made light work of chasing down Malton & Old Malton 2nds' 151 all out.

Noah Melling snapped up 5-26, then Matt Furbank struck 60 to lead the men from Burn Bridge Lane to 152/3.

Ripon came out on top of a low-scoring affair at home to Ovington.

Jake Briscombe, Andrew Lincoln and George Petts all helped themselves to three wickets to get rid of the visitors for just 92.