Harrogate CC 1st XI edged out in final of Yorkshire Premier League North T20 Blast
Having topped their qualifying group, the Roosters cruised into Sunday’s final courtesy of a nine-wicket success in their last-four clash with Sessay.
Harry Allinson’s 88 not out saw them to semi-final success after a fine collective effort with the ball had seen them restrict their local rivals to 126/9.
In the final, skipper Will Bates won the toss and elected to field, with that decision looking like a good one as seamer Craig Broadley struck early to get ‘Gate up and running.
Opponents Castleford then rallied, before three wickets in quick succession reduced them to 95/4, with their innings eventually closing with the scoreboard reading 168/6.
Will Harwood was the pick of the Harrogate attack, finishing up with 2-27.
In reply, the Roosters lost Isaac Light early on, then Allinson and Arjun Ramkumar added 59 before Ramkumar fell for 35.
His dismissal brought David Stiff to the wicket, with his twin centuries during the group stage still fresh in the memory.
And he added a rapid 23 off 12 balls, leaving Will Bates’ side needing 64 off 45 balls.
Ash Griffin then struck a run-a-ball 14 before being dismissed with 37 still needed. And although Allinson ended up undefeated on 53 from 45 deliveries, ‘Gate ended up seven runs shy of their victory target in the end.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.