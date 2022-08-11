Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Thompson in action for Harrogate CC's 1st XI during their Yorkshire Premier League North defeat to Sheriff Hutton Bridge at St George's Road. Picture: Richard Bown

Roosters skipper Will Bates won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision that looked to have paid off after the hosts made it to 274 all out.

Opener Henry Thompson led the way with a fine knock, narrowly missing out on his century when he was dismissed on 95.

He shared a 98-run stand with Harry Allinson (48) for the second ‘Gate wicket, before Ben Kempley (65) hit a crucial half-century to help arrest a mid-order collapse.

Brad Smith took a couple of scalps when Sheriff Hutton replied, but they managed to keep up with the required run-rate, and although it took them until the penultimate ball of the penultimate over of the match, they eventually made it over the line at 278/4.

Saturday’s defeat was Harrogate’s ninth in 15 league outings this term and sees them drop down to eighth position in the table.

Another maximum-point haul for Knaresborough means that they continue to breath down the necks of Division One West leaders Thirsk.

Greg Pickles’ team recorded their 13th win in 16 attempts when they visited struggling Sessay 2nds to stay within three points of the summit.

Tom Baines (4-19) and Andy Ward (3-27) did most of the damage as the home side were blown away with only 76 on the board.

Knaresborough then went on to wrap up an eight-wicket success inside 15 overs.

Top-of-the-table Thirsk racked up a huge score at home to Clifton Alliance 2nds, posting 359 all out in 49.1 overs.

Ben Collinson(144) and Harry Collinson (54) were the stars of the show, coming together in a stunning 208-run partnership for the second wicket.

Tom Scott (36)and Ben Crewe (31) chipped in lower down the order before the latter bagged a couple of wickets alongside James Wilkinson (3-54) as Alliance were restricted to 228/6 in response.

Studley Royal climbed to third place courtesy of their 70-run triumph at home to Dringhouses.

Jonny Harding (58), Rob Nicholson (39) and Leo Wilson (33) all contributed to a first-innings total of 231/8 in 50 overs.

Dan Craven then impressed with the ball in hand to help send the away side packing for 161.

Fourth-paced Harrogate 2nds came out on top of a close encounter with Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Fine half-centuries from George Owram (88) and Ash Griffin (53) laid the foundations for the Roosters’ score of 211 all out, a total which proved to be only just beyond their hosts.

Bridge were always very much in the game and looked well set at 165/2, though they eventually ran out of deliveries and closed on 203/6.

Jordan Sleightholme and Ben Stokes each effected a couple of dismissals for ‘Gate.

After three fairly painful defeats, Ripon earned themselves a useful victory, denting Pannal’s promotion hopes in the process.

The return of Rob Taylor (59)to their side coincided with the Studley Road outfit making it into three figures for the first time in four attempts and putting 161/9 on the board.

Archie Barrett scooped 3-44 for Pannal, whom had Carl Wilson (56) in decent form with the bat.

However, John Davey (4-35) and Mike Ainsley (3-19) combined to good effect to ensure that the visitors’ reply stalled just short at 158.

Saturday’s result sees fourth-placed Pannal lose ground in the battle for second spot, while it prevented Ripon from slipping into the relegation zone and keeps them ninth in the Division Two Galtres standings.

Knaresborough 2nds sit one place further back in 10th, but also won at the weekend to keep their heads above water.

Henry Perham (42) and Tom Wilson (40) top-scored in a total of 201/9 at home to rock-bottom Stamford Bridge 2nds.