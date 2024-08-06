Harrogate CC 1st XI ease to comprehensive victory over Sheriff Hutton Bridge

Former Yorkshire CCC spinner Jack Shutt was among the wickets as Harrogate CC got the better of Sheriff Hutton Bridge. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate CC’s 1st XI recorded a sixth victory in seven matches as they consolidated third place in Yorkshire Premier League North‘s Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roosters were far too good for Sheriff Hutton Bridge on Saturday, triumphing by a 92-run margin at St George’s Road.

Arjun Ramkumar anchored the home innings with a knock of 52 as Bridge were left chasing 184/8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, four wickets apiece for spin kings Jack Shutt and Ishan Abeysekara helped get rid of Bridge for just 92.

Sessay stay eighth despite their 123-run loss at the hands of top-of-the-table Clifton Alliance.

The leaders racked up a massive total of 303/3 in 50 overs and a score of that size was always going to prove a huge ask for Mark Jackson’s side.

Joseph Watson (44), Tim Hall (43) and skipper Jackson (30) got the home response off to a solid start, but from 116/1, they slumped to 180 all out.Knaresborough suffered a third loss in four outings, though they remain top of Championship West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league leaders travelled to bottom-of-the-table Malton & Old Malton, who posted 273/9, Greg Pickles bagging four wickets.

Captain Pickles (99) also led by example when Knaresborough took their turn at the crease, falling one run short of his century.

And although H Dawson (39) and Tasmial Henry (37) also contributed, the away side ran out of overs on 263/9.

Third-placed Harrogate 2nds’ total of 223/8 proved sufficient to see off Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper Smith hit 63 for ‘Gate, with Ash Griffin adding 48 before Tom Taylor snapped up 3-28 to help knock the home team over for 194.

Mid-table Studley Royal enjoyed a routine eight-wicket win away at Carlton Towers.

Leo Wilson (4-24) and Dan Craven (3-35) did the business with the ball, helping to dismiss the hosts for 118.

Wilson then completed a fine afternoon’s work by coming up with an unbeaten 62, which steered Studley to 119/2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninth-placed Bilton-in-Ainsty failed to build on last Saturday’s success, going down by nine wickets away at Whitkirk.

The Frogs were all out for only 73, with the home side needing just 16.3 overs to wrap things up.