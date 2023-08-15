Harrogate CC 1st XI captain Will Bates produced an important knock to help his side to victory over local rivals York CC. Picture: Richard Bown

The Roosters registered their eighth win in 13 completed matches this term when they chased down their visitors’ first-innings score of 172 all out.

Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara (3-25) was the pick of the ‘Gate attack, while Sanjay Mani, Brad Smith and Matthew Stewart took a brace of wickets apiece.

Skipper Will Bates then led his side to a two-wicket success with a captain’s knock of 48, ably assisted by David Stiff, who hit 46.

That result leaves ‘Gate sixth in the table with four rounds of fixtures remaining this term.

Sessay kept their heads above water and the bottom end of the table, beating fellow strugglers Beverley Town in what was a close contest.

The Thirsk outfit were once again grateful to South African batsman Diego Rosier (79), who weighed in with another crucial knock in a total of 213/8 from 50 overs.

Beverley were set a revised target of 179 from 38 overs for victory, but despite reaching 93/1 they fell 12 runs short in the end.

Ben Kettlewell (4-17) was the chief architect of the home side’s downfall, while David Johnson (3-56) also did his bit.

Ninth-placed Sessay’s success sees them edge eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Harrogate 2nds sit third in the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship West standings following Saturday’s 21-run triumph over Pickering.

Jordan Sleightholme top-scored with 42 as the Roosters put 157/5 on the board having won the toss and elected to bat.

Rob Stanworth then snapped up four wickets to help send the Pikes packing in 31.5 overs.

Fifth-placed Studley Royal cruised to a 67-run win on the road at York 2nds.

Matthew Coad was the visitors’ best performer with the willow in hand, contributing 39 of his team’s 192 all out.

An excellent return of 4-29 from Michael Litterbach then helped restrict York to 125/9 when they took their turn at the crease.

Greg Pickles smashed a century as eighth-placed Knaresborough got back to winning ways when they saw off Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

He made 106 in a mammoth opening partnership of 149 with Harry Dawson (51), laying the foundations for a first-innings total of 242/8.

Ben Ward then scooped 4-43 as Bridge were dismissed for 206 in reply.

Thirsk drop down to ninth place after they lost by seven wickets at Carlton Towers.

Having been bowled out for 134, Sam Holland’s team saw their hosts knock off the required runs inside 18 overs.

In Division One West, Bilton-in-Ainsty maintained their grip on second place courtesy of an eight-wicket victory over rock-bottom Tadcaster Magnet.

Rory Coe’s 78 not out was the cornerstone of the strugglers’ 172/9, Tim Lambert bagging 3-35 for Bilton.

Ben Barlett then weighed in with a superb 103 not out to take the visitors to 175/2 in only 25.3 overs, Jamie Perkins adding an unbeaten 38.

Seventh-placed Sessay 2nds beat second-from-bottom Pannal by seven wickets.

Henry Ball struck 39 in the home side’s 154 all out, Dom Atkinson finishing up with 3-16.

Harry Wilkinson then hit 73 alongside Stuart Clark (35) as the Thirsk outfit eased to their victory target despite the efforts of Ball, who completed a fine all-round display by claiming 3-26.

Thorp Arch & Boston Spa remain 22 points clear of the drop zone in 10th position despite their 100-run mauling by South Milford.

Chasing 302/9 after winning the toss and electing to field, Nitikant Kasana’s men failed to progress any further than 202 all out in response.