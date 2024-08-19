Craig Broadley snapped up three wickets to help Harrogate CC's 1st XI to the most comfortable of victories. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate CC’s 1st XI cruised to the most routine of 10-wicket victories over Easingwold in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division.

Will Bates’ men recorded their seventh win in nine matches after dismissing their struggling visitors for just 75.

Paceman Craig Broadley (3-30) set the Roosters on their way with a trio of wickets, while Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara (3-14) bagged three in the space of a single over later in the contest to wrap things up.

Will Harwood and Jack Shutt also did their bit, grabbing two apiece, before Henry Thompson (33 not out) and Bates (31 not out) finished the job inside 17 overs.

Victory keeps Harrogate third in the table, where they sit seven places better off than Sessay, who drop to 10th following their 72-run home loss to Hull Zingari.

Ben Kettlewell took three scalps, but couldn’t prevent the away side from reaching 245/5 in 50 overs.

Skipper Mark Jackson (54) hit a half-century when Sessay replied, however they were all out for 173.

In Championship West, leaders Knaresborough remain 14 points clear at the summit following their seven-wicket win at Carlton Towers.

The hosts were dismissed on 215 after Toby Giddings claimed 3-53, then Blake Weymouth (97 not out) and Tashmial Henry (90 not out) guided the league leaders to 219/3.

Harrogate 2nds drop to fourth as a result of their surprise defeat to relegation-threatened Thirsk, who climbed out of the bottom two.

The Roosters posted 243/5 in 50 overs, captain George Owram retiring hurt on 106.

But Thirsk managed to surpass that total with just five balls to spare, Tom Scott (61 not out), Josh Crewe (59) and Mark Cook (55) all weighing in.

Leo Wilson (125) smashed a superb ton as seventh-placed Studley Royal put 269/8 on the board at Whitkirk.

The home side were however able to get over the line, six wickets down, in the penultimate over of the game.

A narrow two-wicket reverse at the hands of York 2nds saw Bilton-in-Ainsty slide into the relegation zone.

Impressive lower-order knocks from Matt Ross (61) and Will Bartlett (50) saw the Frogs recover from 56/6 to post 209/9.

And although Samar Farooq snapped up a trio of wickets, York made it to 210/8 with eight deliveries remaining.