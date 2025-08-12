Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara impressed with the ball once again, but couldn't save Harrogate CC from defeat. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate CC 1st XI came up just short when they entertained Woodhouse Grange in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division on Saturday afternoon.

The Roosters bowled their visitors out for 227 at St George’s Road, Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara impressing once again with a haul of 5-56 after paceman Criag Broadley had snapped up 3-52.

‘Gate did not make a great start to their reply, slumping to 30/3 early on, though an excellent knock of 90 from Peter Greenfield, who was ably assisted by Jack Shutt (55), got them right back in the contest.

But, their tail failed to wag and the hosts eventually finished up eight runs short of Grange’s first-innings total.

Harrogate stay fifth in the table despite that result, and remain five places better off than local rivals Knaresborough.

Greg Pickles’ men suffered an eight-wicket reverse at the hands of Clifton Alliance at the weekend despite putting 235 all out on the board.

Opener William Wade (101) struck a fine century for the visitors, while Ashley Watson added 50.

Watson then picked up a couple of wickets when Alliance took their turn at the crease, but was unable to prevent them from cruising to victory with almost six overs to spare.

Bottom-of-the-table Sessay were beaten for the 12th time in 14 matches after being dismissed on 134 at leaders Castleford.

Captain Mark Jackson (58) led by example, hitting a defiant half-century at the top of the order, however he received little by way of meaningful support.

A trio of scalps for Daniel Moriarty ensured that the title hopefuls did not have things all their own way in reply, but they eventually went on to wrap up a five-wicket win inside 24 overs.

Harrogate 2nds find themselves just 12 points clear of the Premier Division Two relegation zone following their narrow loss at Acomb.

Charlie Stokes top-scored with 44 as ‘Gate made it to 193 all out, a score that their hosts overhauled with two wickets and two overs in hand.

Tom Taylor bowled nicely for the Roosters, returning figures of 3-44.

In-form Studley Royal enhanced their Championship West promotion hopes with another significant success against one of their title rivals.

Having beaten top-of-the-table Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds last time out, Rob Nicholson’s team secured an 11th triumph in 12 attempts when they demolished Dunnington, leapfrogging them into second place in the process.

Skipper Nicholson (61), Austin Hamilton (44) and Jonny Harding (41) steered Studley to 255/9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Matt Coad (4-42) and Dan Craven (3-30) then combined to send Dunnington packing for just 134.

Bilton In Ainsty sit sixth in the division after recording a third consecutive victory when they overcame Bolton Percy.

The Frogs were staring down the barrel at 85/8 before a superb ninth-wicket stand between Andy Walker (56) and Tim Lambert (53 not out) helped drag them to 221 all out.

A fine spell of bowling by Robert Hildreth (6-38) then made sure that Bolton were not able to progress beyond 193.

Ferdinand Rex and Lee Margerison bagged three wickets apiece as mid-table Sessay 2nds knocked Whitkirk over for 142.

Christopher Till then produced a knock of 54 to guide the home side to 143/4 in response.

The four points that Thirsk acquired during their 16-run defeat at Osbaldwick were sufficient to see them climb off the foot of the table and above Selby.

Chasing 292/4, the strugglers gave a good account of themselves, reaching 276 all out thanks largely to the efforts of Jake Edwards (85) and captain James Wilkinson (38).