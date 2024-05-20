Sanjay Mani scored some useful runs, but was unable to save Harrogate CC's 1st XI from a narrow defeat. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC were beaten off the penultimate delivery of the match as their Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division clash with Sheriff Hutton Bridge went right down to the wire.

Stand-in skipper David Stiff won the toss and elected to bat first, with the Roosters putting 176/9 on the board at the end of their 50 overs.

Opener Ben Carr and the unbeaten Sanjay Mani both hit 37 as several visiting batsmen made starts without going on to convert them into big scores.

Some excellent bowling by Matthew Stewart (4-41) then helped keep Bridge in check when they replied, however they would eventually edge over the line, reaching 177/6 with just one solitary ball in hand.

Saturday’s loss was Harrogate’s second on the bounce after they began 2024 with back-to-back victories and leaves them fifth in the table.

Sessay were also beaten by four wickets at the weekend, losing out on the road at Clifton Alliance.

A century-maker last time out, South African ace Diego Rosier once again carried the Thirsk outfit’s innings, smashing 92 not out from only 88 deliveries in a total of 201 all out.

And, despite a couple of scalps apiece for Harrison Wood and Ben Kettlewell, Alliance were able to ease to 202/6 with more than five overs to spare.

Defeat leaves Sessay sixth in the table with one win and a total of 20 points to their name.

Knaresborough extended their 100 percent start in Championship West courtesy of a comprehensive nine-wicket success over Malton & Old Malton.

Toby Giddings (4-29) and Jordan Tear (3-24) did most of the damage as the away side were blown away for just 62.

An unbeaten 32 from Blake Weymouth then guided Knaresborough to 63/1, and the most comfortable of wins, in 12.3 overs.

That result leaves Greg Pickles and his men second in the division, where they sit two places and 10 points better off than Harrogate 2nds.

The Roosters posted 256/4 from their 50 overs when they entertained Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds at the weekend.

Hector Hamill led the way with a knock of 81 not out, while skipper Jordan Sleightholme made 69.

Three wickets for Tom Taylor (3-49) then helped 'Gate restrict Sheriff Hutton to 194/8 in reply.

Back-to-back victories have lifted newly-promoted Bilton-in-Ainsty up to sixth position.

The Frogs chased down Whitkirk's first-innings score of 228/9, reaching 234/5 in 42.1 overs.

Captain Jamie Perkins weighed in with 69, while Tom Main contributed 59 and Matthew Ross finished unbeaten on 35.

Earlier, Robert Hildreth (4-28) and Samar Farooq (3-37) had impressed with the ball.

Seventh-placed Studley Royal suffered a two-wicket reverse at the hands of Carlton Towers.

The hosts were dismissed for 200, with Dan Craven (54), Leo Wilson (43) and skipper Rob Nicholson (40) all doing their bit.

And although Wilson completed a superb afternoon's work by snapping up 5-19 when Towers took their turn at the crease, he couldn't prevent them from completing their run-chase.

Thirsk find themselves in ninth place following their painful defeat on the road at Fairburn.

They put 236/8 on the board, Harry Collinson (45) and Josh Neilson (33) their leading lights.