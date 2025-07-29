Oliver Fryer took three wickets to help Knaresborough CC to victory over Beverley Town. Picture: Gerard Binks

Harrogate CC’s 1st XI were left disappointed following Saturday’s Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division trip to struggling Clifton Alliance.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been set 256 for victory, the Roosters ended up suffering a 43-run defeat to a side who had won just three of their previous 11 completed matches.

Ishan Abeysekara took 3-52, and there were a brace of scalps apiece for Craig Broadley and Jack Shutt as the hosts posted 255/7 at the end of their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openers Ben Carr (71) and Sanjay Mani (40) got the Harrogate reply off to a good start, but from 103/1 they ended up being bowled out for 212.

Defeat leaves ‘Gate fifth in the table, where they sit four places above local rivals Knaresborough.

Greg Pickles’ men made a return to winning ways at the weekend when they routed Beverley Town.

Opening batsman William Wade (92) was the mainstay of the visitors’ first-innings total of 181 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that relatively low score proved to be more than sufficient to earn Knaresborough the spoils as a superb spell of bowling by Ashley Watson (6-26), backed up by Oliver Fryer (3-8), helped blow the home side away for just.

Bottom-of-the-table Sessay were without a fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Harrogate 2nds recorded a 21-run success over Patrington in Premier Division Two.

George Owram (106) impressed with the bat at the top of the order, hitting a fine century as the Roosters put 214/8 on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Taylor (4-32) and Jordan Sleightholme (3-48) then combined to good effect to help dismiss Patrington on 193.

Studley Royal kept pace with the top two in Championship West after they took Sessay 2nds apart to make it nine wins from their last 10 matches.

Captain Rob Nicholson was the star of the show, plundering 131 alongside Rob Mackle (77) as the visitors made it to 258/6.

Leo Wilson, Austin Hamilton and Dan Craven then bagged three wickets apiece to send Sessay packing on 107.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Clements-Byrne (38) was the only home batsmen to offer any real resistance.

Saturday’s result keeps Studley third in the division, just two points shy of second spot and 16 behind leaders Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Bilton In Ainsty were all out for just 142 when they entertained Selby, but that total ultimately proved enough for them to take the honours.

Dom Exton and Q Hameed both struck 31 for the Frogs before a trio of scalps each for Tim Lambert, Seth Smith and M Jackson saw the away team dismissed on 121.

Rock-bottom Thirsk were bowled out for 176 chasing Dunnington’s 213/7.

Jake Edwards finished the afternoon with figures of 4-35, while Rocco Cockcroft did his bit with the bat, hitting 66.