Harrogate boxer Guy Kitching secures second win in as many professional outings

Harrogate boxer Guy Kitching in action during his recent victory over experienced Italian fighter Victor Edhaga. Picture: raw_hitz

The 21-year-old former Rossett School pupil followed up his debut triumph over the experienced Jordan Grannum back in April with a points victory against an opponent who is a veteran of more than 90 fights.

Manager Steve Wood described Kitching’s previous display as “perhaps the best debut performance I have ever seen”, and the Harrogate middleweight was similarly happy with what he served up at Wakefield Lightwaves.

"I learnt a lot from my first bout and could clearly see the importance of all the training, the footwork and roadwork,” Kitching said.

"This second bout was another great learning experience against a tough opponent. I took my time. I stuck to my plan. I didn’t get too excited. I avoided loading up my punches.

"Like last time, I was buzzing after my fight. But what really thrilled me is that my performance delighted the many people who'd bought tickets to support me.

'I'm hoping for my third contest soon and that within a year I'll have the experience to establish myself as a major contender and be climbing the rankings.

"And I have a message for all future opponents. I am afraid of no one so get ready to be punched harder than you've ever been punched. Don’t be surprised when I knock you out.”

A part-time roofer, Kitching is trained by Wayne Woods at Leeds ABC boxing club having enjoyed a distinguished career as an amateur boxer before signing for VIP Promotions.

"I’ve now begun to establish myself as a professional and I’m relishing all the opportunities to show everyone just what I am capable of,” Kitching added.

Perhaps Kitching’s biggest supporter is his brother, Liam, the Barnsley FC defender, formerly of Leeds United and Harrogate Town.

On his younger sibling’s achievements in the ring, the uncompromising 23-year-old centre-half said: “It’s great to see Guy building a successful career in boxing.

"He’s totally committed to his sport and has huge support in Harrogate so lots of people are starting to see his massive potential.”