Harrogate boxer Guy Kitching lauded for impressive start to professional career

Harrogate boxer Guy Kitching has transitioned into the professional game following a successful amateur career. Picture: Camp Life TV

The former Rossett School student, who turns 21 in May, beat Jordan Grannum on points earlier this month and looks to have a bright future in the sport.

Trained by Wayne Woods at ABC boxing club in Leeds, Kitching enjoyed a distinguished career as an amateur boxer before signing for Wood's VIP Promotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I finished many of my 23 amateur bouts by stoppage, winning a number of Yorkshire belts and qualifying for national finals,” Kitching said.

"Now I’m fighting as a professional and relishing the opportunity to show everyone just what I am capable of.

"I was buzzing after my bout. It was so exciting. I enjoyed the action and displaying boxing skills I’ve learnt. I punched opponent Jordan Grannum very hard indeed and I was so proud when he said I was about the most difficult opponent he'd had in a hundred fights.

"But what really thrilled me is that my performance delighted the couple of hundred people who'd bought tickets to support me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'I'm hoping for another fight soon and that, within a year, I'll have gained valuable experience and be able to establish myself as a major contender and begin climbing the rankings.”

Kitching’s brother, Liam, plays professional football for Barnsley in League One and is well known to Harrogate Town fans having enjoyed two successful loan spells at Wetherby Road.

The former Leeds United defender say he is his sibling’s “number one fan” and took a number of his Reds team-mates with him to watch Guy make his professional bow in Wakefield.

"Our club and all of Barnsley recently gave massive support to Callum Simpson when he boxed at Manchester Arena and I'm looking forward to all of Harrogate getting behind Guy in future championship matches at major venues,” Liam Kitching said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Guy's totally committed to his boxing and there's absolutely no one stronger and tougher than him, so he has massive potential.”