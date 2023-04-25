Harrogate and Ripon hockey aces help North Yorkshire Under-15s girls to North East title

North Yorkshire Under-15s girls were recently crowned North East hockey champions. Picture: Submitted

The team is comprised of girls from schools throughout the region, including Harrogate Hockey Club trio Pips Waite (Harrogate Grammar School), Aimee O’Dea (Ripon Grammar School) and Freya Parker (St Aidan’s School).

Also among the title-winning squad were Thirsk Hockey Club’s Lottie Nicol (Ripon Grammar School) and Giggleswick School duo Annie Scott and Frances Winterschladen.

Having beaten sides from Durham, Humberside and Northumberland in the pool stages, North Yorkshire faced West Yorkshire in the semi-final and performed well once again, recording a 6-3 victory.

But they saved their finest performance for last, pressing opponents South Yorkshire from the off in the competition’s final and constructing a number of well-worked goals to take control of the match.

Continuing to serve up some excellent hockey, they kept adding to their tally and eventually ran out 8-1 winners, sealing their place in the North of England finals, which take place at the end of May.

Coach Frankie Marsh said: “These girls have come together to work as a formidable team. I was very impressed by the whole squad’s performance and it would be unfair to single out individuals.

