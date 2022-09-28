Greg Johnson wins Harrogate Amateur Bowling Association’s Veterans Merit for the first time

The Pateley Bridge team that won the Harrogate Veterans League Division Three Cup are, from left, John Corfield, Ken Blakey (captain), Mal Smith, John Binns, Elizabeth Lambert, Chris Ellwood, John Shackleton, Ann Shackleton and Colin Miller. Picture: Submitted

In the final, all the first-round games were keenly contested. In the top half of the draw, Greg Johnson beat Peter Syson and Malcolm Hamilton to secure his progress. In the bottom half of the draw, Steve Cochrane made it through courtesy of victories over home bowler John Atkinson and Peter Hicks.

Johnson and Cochrane, both from Wayside B.C, were tied at 16 chalks each after 24 ends. Cochrane made it 17-16 at the next end, but Johnson then had a run of five to take the title for the first time.

He will now represent the Harrogate Veterans League in the Champion of Champions later in the season.

Elsewhere, Wetherby recently took Pateley Bridge in the final of the Harrogate Amateur Bowling Association’s Veterans Division Three Cup.

A crowd of more than 50 supporters and home club members enjoyed what was described by organisers as “excellent afternoon of crown green bowling” at Wharfemeadows BC.

Victories for Michael Malawer and John Moss for Wetherby secured a halfway lead, including handicap, of 15 points, with only Chris Ellwood winning for Pateley.

In the second half of the match, Jennifer Wright bagged another triumph for Wetherby, but successes for Ken Blakey, Mal Smith, and John Binns for Pateley secured a narrow six-point aggregate win.