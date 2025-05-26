Bedale GC's Ladies 'A' Team took on Kirkbymoorside recently. Picture: Submitted

A round-up of the region’s latest golf action, as submitted by the clubs themselves.

Harrogate GC

The last Midweek Stableford of April drew a very healthy field of 56 entrants and there was tough competition for the runner-up position, with three players signing for 37 points.

Ian Blackstone claimed that second place from George Davies who, yet again put in a strong performance to be among the prizes, and Wayne Crick who, after the count-back was placed fourth.

James Land had a two-point advantage over the field to take the win.

Results: 1st J. Land(P.H.27), 39 pt; 2nd I. Blackstone (13), 37 pts. (bb9); 3rd G. Davies (2), 37 pts. (bb99); 4th W. Crick (4), 37 pts.

Viv and Rob Allison have taken on the mantle of Mixed Section organisers and they ran their first trophy competition on the first Sunday of May when 14 mixed pairs played for the Bachelors Cup.

Playing a Foursomes Stableford format, Lynne and Rob Shears were the winners with 40 points.

They edged out Fran & Nick Trowell, who took second place ahead of Celia & Andrew Fowler on a count-back, both couples scoring 39 points.

Inspired by her winning of the April Stableford, Jo Crouse put her fine form to good use to win last week’s May Medal, scoring an impressive nett 65 to win Division One comfortably by four points.

Wendy Skaife’s strong showing earned her second spot, with Val Thornborrow taking third.

Also finishing with nett 65 was Ann Lancaster, who bagged the Division Two winners' spot despite spirited competition from Louise Sellars and Karen Myers.

Completing a good week for the Goody household, Elizabeth picked up the win in Division Three , with Lynne Shears also building on her victory in the mixed event to take second place ahead of Charlotte Franks. Results: Division One - 1st J. Crouse, nett 65; 2nd W. Skaife, nett 69; 3rd V. Thornborrow, nett 71.

Division Two - 1st A. Lancaster, nett 65; 2nd L. Sellars, nett 67; 3rd K. Myers, nett 69.

Division Three - 1st E. Goody, nett 70; 2nd L. Shears, nett 72; 3rd C. Franks, nett 74.

The Midweek Stableford the following day attracted a large field of more than 60 players, providing first-rate scoring and fiery competition.

The keen contest was typified by two golfers playing in the same group - Shaun Johnson and Len Walters.

Johnson just managed to squeeze out the win from Walters, 40 points to 39, with the latter edging Richard Harper into third courtesy of his better back-nine.

The tight contest for the prizes was perfectly illustrated by the next four players coming home on 38 points. The required count-back saw Paul Farrand take fourth from Michael Gray, Mike Harding and Chris Schofield. Results: 1st S. Johnson (P.H.20), 40 pts; 2nd L. Walters (19), 39 pts. (bb9); 3rd R. Harper (29), 39 pts; 4th P. Farrand (7), 38 pts. (bb9).

Meanwhile, there has been much activity on the team front at Harrogate GC.

The Ladies 'A' Team went to last year’s Champions Ilkley GC and put in a worthy performance despite finishing 3.5 - 1.5 down.

The Juniors enjoyed a fine result at Bedale coming away with a 4 -1 win. In the new league format, the Men’s 1st Team won their first match 12-8, whereas the Seniors had mixed fortunes, triumphing 4-2 at home to Wetherby, but losing 5-1 away at Wike Ridge.

The Ladies’ May Medal is also a qualifier for the Challenge Bowl, with the top eight players going forward to the knock-out stage.

Results: Division One - 1st. Jo Crouse, 89-24=65; 2nd Wendy Skaife, 89-20=69; 3rd Val Thornborrow, 97-26=71.

Division Two - 1st Ann Lancaster, 98-33=65; 2nd Louise Sellars, 104-37=67; 3rd Karen Myers, 101-32=69.

Division Three - 1st Elizabeth Goody, 110-40=70; 2nd Lynne Shears, 122-50=72; 3rd Charlotte Franks, 129=55=74 pts.

Nine-hole Stableford: 1st Ann Watkins, 38 pts; 2nd Susie Lax, 39 pts.

The Rabbits had an agonising wait to find out who would be lifting the Silver Salver after the results could not be processed due to a nationwide failure of Club Systems, competitions management system.

Played in conjunction with the Individual Stableford, the Competition Team had to revert to manually in putting and analysing over 130 scores before confirming the winners.

Simon Lewis was happy to wait though after he was confirmed as the winner of the Silver Salver, winning on 35 points from Steve Gac and Ray Geary who were tied on 34 points.

Knaresborough GC

Never discard those old tips from your last lesson with the Pro, was the wise conclusion of Bridget Tasker after she surged to a decisive win with 71 in Division One of the Ladies’ May Medal.

She’d taken a peak at her coaching session notes the day before her six shot victory over multiple Club Championship winner Julie Willey.

A three-under 34 consolidated a front-nine which confirmed the wisdom of checking the Pro’s advice, whatever it was.

Especially effective was her driving but it was complemented by a “quite hot” putter, a marked contrast to previous rounds. It certainly looked the part as she rolled in a birdie putt on the stroke-three, par-five hole at 15.

Behind Willey, who took second spot with a score of 77, was Linda Savage on 81.

In Division Two, Jill Norman was doubtful as to whether the quality of her golf was what it should have been. But, a fairly well behaved driver and some decent irons shots to the green saw her round off with a more than respectable 76, one over.

Lis Tibell was second on countback with Clare Hollis third on 77.

Joan Hewitt looks to be running into some form in these early season days and led Division Three with a three-under 72, followed by Julie Curry on 76 and Louise Pearson on 81.

Maria Howland added her name for a second time to the Atkinson-Jones Plate.

She attributed her win to a combination of new woods in the bag, a spell of coaching from assistant Pro Lydia Derbyshire and parring all the par threes - always “a confidence-booster.”

Howland closed with 30 points, ahead of Pat Johnstone on 37 and Chris Shield on 36.

After what she deems a three-year dearth of decent golf, Sue Robertson had a “revelation” when she re-discovered her former touch and swept home with a 73 to top the Johnston Salver qualifier.

Farida Grout led the Nine-hole competition with a resounding 25 points, coming in ahead of Chris Fitchett and Pat Mckay, divided second and third on countback with 21.

Compelled to play now from a personal buggy, Maurice Whorley’s attribute over the years has been remarkable consistency.

A bad bounce that put him behind a tree on the third and led to a double bogey. But he was soon back in the saddle, shot even better on the back nine and rolled in a birdie at the 14th after a gap wedge left him 12 inches from the hole to finish at 67.

Neil Meredith was second on 68, while Kevin Bates took third place with a score of 70.

In the Rabbits Spring Roll-up, Phillip Dolby shot 41 points to win from Ian Southall, 38, and David Wilson, 37.

Oakdale GC

Oakdale GC's Ladies played the Coronation Foursomes competition across two days on May 11 & 13.

The winners, with 42 points, were Rachel Smith & Jean Benedict. The runners-up were Anne Birtles & Denise Fagan with 41 points.

The winners now have the chance to represent Oakdale GC as one of the qualifiers in the Area Final.

The competition's Grand Final takes place at St Andrews later in the year.

The Ladies Nine-hole Q May Medal on May 13 was won by Caroline Bingley (18) with 34 nett. Best gross was Kate Key (12) with 48 gross.

The Ladies also recently played the May Stableford & Margaret Alexander Trophy. The winner, with an impressive tally of 52 points, was Simone Beckett (37).

Second place went to Shirley Needham (34) with 44 points, while third spot was claimed by Jean Benedict (29) with 40 points.

The Ladies Scratch Team played at home against Sand Moor GC & won 3.5/1.5.

The 'B' Team travelled to Hallamshire GC & won 3-2.

Thirteen-year-old Mila Dodds followed up her recent success of finishing third in the England Golf Bronte Law Junior Series with another fantastic achievement.

Dodds secured a semi-final berth in the Yorkshire Ladies' County Golf Association’s Championship at the weekend, but lost to the current England Amateur Champion Katie Stephens, who went on to take the title.

In the Men's May Medal, a field of 146 players took part, and the overall winner with 64 nett was Giles Clegg (25), who also won Division Three.

Division One was taken by Ashley Prail (5) with 65 nett from David Firth (8), who came second on 66 nett.

Division two was won by Richard Gorman (17) on count-back from Neil Clark (14) with 67 nett.

The best gross was Prail with a 70, and of the 14 twos scored on the day, he had three (at the 6th, 9th &12th).

The recent Seniors' Nine-hole Stableford also drew plenty of interest, with 28 players in the field.

The victor, by two points, was Richard Meadows (12) with a score of 21, with John Wade (6) second on countback from Ross Bingley (19).

Bedale GC

May 8 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Craig Harrison 36 pts; 2nd Colin Williamson 35 pts; 3rd John McAuley 34 pts (countback required); 4th Mike Smith 34 pts (countback required).

May 9 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Kevin Clinton 37 pts; 2nd Wayne White 35 pts; 3rd Dave Adams 34 pts.

May 9 – Friday Animals: 1st Paul Beck 37 pts (countback required); 2nd Steve Grant 37 pts (countback required); 3rd Lee Broadway 36 pts.

Front nine - Scott Gray 21 pts; Back nine - Terri Williamson 19 pts.

May 10 – Ladies Stableford: 1st Claire Retchless 41 pts; 2nd Sheila Grant 35 pts (countback required); 3rd Lindsay Souter 35 pts (countback required).

May 10 – Ladies Weekend Team v Fulford: Another lovely day for the weekend team comprising Val Abbey (c), Karolina Aurelius and Emma Poulton-White, who played at Fulford GC. The course was fantastic and the hospitality was great. The result was even better - a 2-1 win for Bedale following two very close halved matches and a fine victory.

May 10 – Junior Team v Harrogate: First match of the season for the Junior Team, against Harrogate at home. All matches were close results but unfortunately the majority went in Harrogate’s favour, with them winning 8-2 in the end. Bedale's team was made up of Tom Moody, Oliver McWhinney, Jaicob Saunders, Harry Balsillie and Jack Rennison.

May 11 – Gents President’s Putter: Division One - 1st James Paterson nett 71 (countback required); 2nd James Moir nett 71 (countback required); 3rd Steve Black nett 72 (countback required); 4th Alex Kettlewell nett 72 (countback required).

Division Two - 1st James Moore nett 73; 2nd Steve Gibbins nett 74 (countback required); 3rd Nick Baker nett 74 (countback required); 4th Matthew Kettlewell nett 75.

Division Three - 1st Peter Durrans nett 72; 2nd Jimmy Bleasdale nett 77 (countback required); 3rd Callum Howes nett 77 (countback required); 4th Andrew Hogg nett 77 (countback required).

Pannal GC

On Saturday May 10, the Harewood Cup Medal was held.

Results: Division One – 1 Callum Jonas 70-1 = 69; 2 David Hindle 75-6 = 69; 3 Simon Walker 70-(-1) = 71.

Division Two – 1 Harry Armstrong 83-11 = 72; 2 Michael Flatley 82-10 = 72; 3 Alex Bussey 84-11 = 73.

Division Three – 1 Nick Rusling 82-13 = 69; 2 Reuben Bhogal 85-13 = 72; 3 Roderick Rhodes 86-14 = 72.

Tuesday May 13 saw round one of the Ladies 36-hole Spring Meeting Trophy alongside an individual medal competition.

In total, 38 ladies took part, and in the individual medal competition Amanda Dunn came first in Division One with nett 72, followed by Moira Rusling, nett 74, with Sandra Taylor in third place on nett 75.

Division Two was won by Susan Asquith, nett 83, followed by Vanda McKenzie, nett 75, and Val Smith-Jackman third, nett 76.

Division Three went to Lisa O’Reilly, nett 69, followed by Gill Roberts, nett 73, and Anne Burke who had the same score but came third on countback.

The Tuesday Ladies Nine-hole Stableford competition had five entries, and the winner was Ann Chippindale with 18 points.

Thursday May 15 was the second round of the Ladies Spring Meeting, alongside an individual medal competition.

A total of 14 ladies took part, and Lynne Roberts was the individual medal winner in Division One with nett 74. The victor in Division 2 winner was Val Smith-Jackman with nett 72.

Whilst only 14 ladies took part, there were six twos, four of which came on the 10th hole.

The Spring Meeting Trophy was tightly contested, with both first and second place scoring 147 nett over 36 holes.

On countback, the winner was Val Smith-Jackman, while in second place was Vanda McKenzie.

The Scratch & 1st Team match against Otley GC took place on Thursday May 15 at Pannal.

The 1st Team of Simon Walker, Josh Chi, Will Eardley & Dom Jesper won 6-2.

Overall, Pannal won 12-8 on points to remain top of the league on 41 points, six ahead of Knaresborough GC.

Next up is an away match against Romanby GC..

On Friday May 16, Pannal hosted the annual friendly match against the Battle Back team, which supports forces veterans, wounded serving their country.

A closely fought match was played with the Battle Back team coming out on top.

On Saturday May 17, a medal & Over-55s Veterans Cup was held.

Results: Division One – 1 Richard Weddall 74-(-1) = 75; 2 Stuart Macfarlane 75-0 = 75; 3 Tom Hesketh 70-(-5) = 75.

Division Two – 1 Gary Beeston 75-5 = 70; 2 Phil O’Connor 80-7 = 73; 3 Anthony McGibbon 79-6 = 73.

Division Three – 1 Bob Peacock 83-13 = 70; 2 Brian Hemingway 85-14 = 71; 3 Lincoln Brailsford 89-15 = 74.