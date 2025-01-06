A round-up of the region’s latest golf action, as submitted by the clubs themselves. Picture: Mike Whorley Photography/Knaresborough GC

Knaresborough GC

From gusting winds and squally showers to summer-like skies in 24 hours – the contrast in the delayed December Medal weekend couldn’t have been sharper.

Yet Nigel Crowther, playing on the kinder Sunday, secured his Division One win only on a countback from Saturday winner, Andy Williamson, matching Crowther’s 40 points.

The aggregate Medal event was the last of the year. Finding the fairway consistently off the tee was the secret to Crowther’s game as he chalked up 20 points over the front nine.

But a key moment was at the 11th and 12th. The first, a 142 yard winter par three, cost him his only no-score but immediately he hit back with his only birdie at 12.

A three-wood into the green left him a 10 footer for the three, followed at the 15th with a memorable rescue chip from an old tee box straight into the hole for a four-point three.

A 15-foot wedge to hole out in two at the last and ensure the weekend win. In third, behind Williamson, was Tom Halliday on 39.

But the standout result of the weekend was the 47 points, remarkably hoovered up by Henry Webster after investing in some new golf balls. ‘Softer and longer’, according to the maker.

Webster claims he found the ball flying almost too far on the opening two holes. Hence he slowed down his swing - and “Bingo” - he never looked back. It was virtually pars all the way, the only real setback being the six at the challenging 15th after arriving at the green in three.

His unaccustomed length and direction kept surprising him - up to the final hole where he struck a 120-yard iron to six feet and holed his first birdie of the day to finish with 25 points down the back half.

Second was Maurice Whorley on 41 points, and Duncan Roberts came in third on 39.

It was a close finish in Division Three, where Dave Pearson pipped Andy Galloway on countback after both returned with 40 points, followed by James Smithson, third with 38 points.

In the year’s final Oder of Merit competition, Paul Weston and Peter Gartside topped the leaderboard of the 4bbb with 46 points. Grant McIntyre and Barry McDermottroe came second on 45, Graeme Sharp and Mark Whitaker were third on 44.

In the ladies’ December Medal, Suzanne Robertson took the honours in Division One with a sub-par 39 points, followed in second by Brenda Moore on 36 and Jo McBratney third on 32.

Janet Graham led the field in Division Two, posting 36 ahead of Clare Hollis on 33 and Carole Rispin on 29. Jan Seymour won Division Three with 35 points, beating Chris Shield into second on 32 and Aileen O’Kane into third on 29.

Mauricio Contreras produced a solid round, marred only by a double bogey at eight to return a winning 37 points in the Pro’s Christmas Stableford.

Birdies at 13 and 14 weren’t enough to overcome a run of bogeys down the back as James Lupan finished second on countback. Ivor Roy finished third on 36.

Harrogate GC

Unlike 12 months ago, the last days of the year were kind to golfers in terms of weather and playing conditions. Harrogate GC’s ‘fun’ team competitions were, therefore, well supported.

In the Ladies’ team of three, Florida Scramble, the outcome could hardly been closer, with the trio of Pat Benson, Claire Hall & Karen Myers winning by just one shot from Margaret Brown, Lindsay Raybaud & Viv Allison.

Results: 15-hole Florida Scramble: 1st Pat Benson, Claire Hall, Karen Myers, nett 54; 2nd Margaret Brown, Lindsay Raybaud, Viv Allison, nett 55; 3rd Elaine Shepherd, Nikki Butters, Sheila Robertson, nett 56.

Eight-hole Stableford: 1st Margaret Lander, 16 pts; 2nd Carol Coleman, 11 pts.

The Midweek Stableford, played the following day, was an even closer affair, with three players tied at the top on 28 points.

After the countback had been completed, Andrew Fowler took top spot from Carl Westerman and Vince McLaughlin.

Results: 15-hole Stableford: 1st A. Fowler (P.H. 10), 28 pts. (bb7); 2nd C. Westerman (5), 28 pts. (bb7); 3rd V. McLaughlin (4), 28 pts.

The last competition before Christmas was a team-of-three Waltz, with the best Stableford score recorded on hole one, best two on hole two, and all three scores on hole three and so on.

Played over 16 holes, with a nominal par of 62 points, there were some excellent scores, with just three points covering the top five teams.

In-form players populated the leader-board, with club chairman, William Culver-Dodds, leading his team of Tim Fox & Ian Blackstone to victory with a score of 70 points.

Derek Hood’s recent form helped his team, also comprising Bob Fox & Peter Dean, to second place with 69 points.

With scores tied on 68 points, it was the team of Peter Nelson, Garry Irvine & Andy Tipling that claimed third on the countback from immediate past captain, David Underwood and his team-mates, Keith Florence & Peter Skardon.

The post-Christmas Saturday competition was a pairs, four-ball, better-ball, which produced a remarkable tie for second place, with no fewer than 10 teams scoring 37 points over 16 holes.

However, with two points more, it was again a good day for Culver-Dodds, along with his playing partner, Jonathan Voller.

The extended countback gave Steve Riley & Andrew Whiteley second place, and Mark Waddington & Simon Wheeler were third ahead of Jacques Clarkson & Luke Edwards and seven other pairs.

Bedale GC

December 12 – Thursday Stableford 1st Steve Gibbins 39 pts; 2nd Paul Clemens 37 pts (countback required); 3rd Graham Seel 37 pts (countback); 4th Al Aurelius 36 pts.

December 13 – Seniors Medall: 1st Robert New nett 71 (countback); 2nd Steve Gibbins nett 71 (countback); 3rd Kevin Brady nett 72.

December 13 – Friday Animals: 1st Dave Munton 34 pts; 2nd Mike Edwards 33 pts (countback); 3rd Steve Swift 33 pts (countback).

Front nine - Steve Livesey 18 pts. Back nine - Gary Clark 19 pts.

December 14 – Junior Brian Plant Trophy, nine-hole Stableford: The winner was Jaicob Saunders with 17 pts.

December 18 – Ladies Fun Competition: 1st Claire Retchless; 2nd Julie Fisher (countback); 3rd Kathleen Allison (countback).

December 19 – Thursday Stableford: After 43 Thursday Swindles, during which 79 club members played a total of 1,029 rounds, the Champion Swindler of the year was Paul Clemens, with Steve Gibbins second, and David Blades rounding off the podium in third place.

Oakdale GC

Oakdale GC’s Christmas Jumper Competition was played over nine holes on a very windy Sunday, December 15 and then the following Tuesday.

The best team score on the Sunday was served up by Penny Baxter, Ronnie Hague & Carolyn Easton with 30 points, while Tuesday’s best team score was produced by the trio of Jane Crosby, Helen Comerford & Lynn Wood with 36 points.

Penny Baxter was named the Oakdale Lady Golfer of the Year, while Laura Scott was announced as the club’s Most Improved Lady Golfer of the Year.