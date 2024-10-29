Rudding Park GC's Men's first team with the Ryder Cup trophy. Picture: Submitted

A round-up of the region’s latest golf action, as submitted by the clubs themselves.

Pannal GC

Pannal GC’s Ladies played their postponed Cooper Brown Foursomes trophy competition on October 15.

In total, 13 pairs took part, with Hilary Ingram and Carol Wakelin emerging as the successful duo in the end with a score of 33 points.

They were followed by Ann McDonough and Claire Hutchinson, on 30 points, and previous winners, Jackie Smart and Alison Kitson, who came in third with 29 points.

Seven Ladies played in the Nine-hole Green Tee Stableford, reduced to eight holes due to course construction work.

The in-form Jo Walker finished in first place with 17 points, closely followed by Betsy Haldon on 16 points.

On a very foggy mid-October day, Pannal Gentlemen and Ladies took on the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

In attendance were several first team players, including captain Jonny Tattersall and Jordan Thompson, plus special guests Geoff Cope, Jim Love, Chris Old and honorary Yorkshireman David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd.

Many old friendships were renewed, and a great day had by all, with Pannal finishing up victorious 4.5 to 2.5 and taking the Silver Platter.

Next year’s match will be the 40th time the fixture has been contested.

All of those involved sent their thanks to Peter Whiteley for organising the event.

Rudding Park GC

Rudding Park GC recently held their annual ‘Solheim Cup’, where the club’s five teams played against each other.

The teams competing were the Men’s first team, the Bainbridge League team, Ladies’ first team, Seniors team and Rabbits teams.

For much of the contest, the Bainbridge team, captained by Justin Bishop, was in the lead. This was thanks to Mark McHale (34), Paul Johnson (32) and Ian Barnes (34), who amongst others, scored well in difficult, long conditions.

The Ladies’ team, captained by Julie Gibbs, enjoyed success too, with Kate Rawlins, Tracey Robinson and Julie Halford all shooting 32 points or more.

But, whilst the Bainbridge team were almost celebrating early, being seven points ahead with three games left to come in, it was the Men’s First team that ended up taking the honours.

In the penultimate group, Nick Wright took four points off his playing partners as he shot 36 points, while Marc Rice also won his group with 33 points.

This meant that the Men’s first Team ended the Bainbridge side’s winning streak in the event, eventually winning by a single point.

Harrogate GC

Ten Ladies recently contested Harrogate GC’s October Medal, which was combined with the Centenary Salver.

Congratulations go to Pat Benson, who not only won Division One, but in doing so, also secured the Centenary Salver with a below-par score of nett 69.

Lindsay Raybaud came second, while Nicola Butters emerged victorious in Division Two. Clare Hall was the Division Three winner.

Results: Division One – 1st Pat Benson, (86 – P.H.17 = 69). 2nd Lindsay Raybaud, (99 – 24 = 75). 3rd Elaine Shepherd, (97 – 22 = 75).

Division Two – 1st Nicola Butters, (99 – 27 = 72). 2nd Ann Lancaster, (101 – 28 = 73). 3rd Joanne Crouse, (101 – 27 = 74).

Division Three – 1st Claire Hall, (128 – 50 = 78). 2nd Dee Lewin-Jones, (121 – 37 = 84).

There was also trophy success for Elizabeth Goody, who won the Nine-hole Stableford final with 15 points. Margaret Bleasdale was the runner-up on 14 points, with Lindsay Bancroft another point back in third place.

Harrogate’s Men played a well-supported Individual Stableford, with more than 120 players entering.

Despite the softer conditions brought about by the heavy rains of the week, the leaders in each division recorded excellent scores.

Vince McLaughlin (40 points) kept up his remarkable late-season run to narrowly win Division One by one point from Tim Fox.

David Balsden’s recent good form saw him home on 36 points to take third place from Nick Crouse, Matt Fowler & Mark Davies, who were tied on 35 points.

Alex Walkinshaw has also been playing well recently and this brought him the spoils in Division Two, where he triumphed over two players, Keith Harrison & Jonny Goodall, tied on 37 points, just one point back.

Just behind the top three, there was a four-way tie between Bob Fox, Richard MacKenzie, Edward Browne & Johnny Pearson.

In Division Three, Charlie MacKenzie made it a really good day for the MacKenzie clan by showing dad Richard how to win with 40 points.

In a high-scoring, tight finish, two in-form players were vying for the places, with Robin Nicholls taking second on 39 points from Paul Mayfield, one point behind. Just another point back, Joe Slater was fourth.

Results: Division One – 1st V. McLaughlin, (P.H. 9), 40 pts. 2nd T. Fox (8), 39 pts. 3rd D. Balsden (9), 36 pts. 4th N. Crouse (3), 35 pts. (bb9).

Division Two – 1st A. Walkinshaw (13), 38 pts. 2nd K. Harrison (13), 37 pts. (bb9). 3rd J. Goodall (13), 37 pts. 4th R. Fox (16), 35 pts. (bb9).

Division Three – 1st C. MacKenzie (19), 40 pts. 2nd R. Nicholls (19), 39 pts. 3rd P. Mayfield (23), 38 pts. 4th J. Slater (22), 37 pts.

Congratulations go to Harrogate GC’s Juniors after the team went to Oakdale GC recently and won that match to retain their Division One status.

The section continues to grow both in numbers and enthusiasm, and a big ‘thank you’ goes to Sam Frankland for his tireless work in running such a welcoming and fun part of the club.

Bedale GC

October 2 – Ladies Stableford: Division One – 1st Rachel Holden 38 pts; 2nd Karolina Aurelius 37 pts; 3rd Pauline Morris 31 pts.

Division Two – 1st Sharon Wilkinson 36 pts; 2nd Annie Duffy 30 pts.

Division Three – 1st Claire Retchless 33 pts; 2nd Helen Wycks 29 pts.

October 3 – Thursday Stableford: 1st John McAuley 34 pts; 2nd Phil Danby 33 pts (countback required); 3rd Dave Hennessey 33 pts (countback required); 4th Mike Edwards 33 pts (countback required).

October 4 – Seniors White Tee Medal: 1st William McCord nett 72; 2nd Chris Audritt nett 76; 3rd Steve Gibbins nett 78.

October 4 – Friday Animals Finals Day: 1st Dave Hennessey 41 pts; 2nd Colin Baines 36 pts; 3rd Karolina Aurelius 35 pts (countback required); 4th Andy Lawrence 35 pts (countback required).

October 5 – Water Rats Finals Day: 1st Denis Thompson 36 pts (countback required); 2nd Andy Bayston 36 pts (countback required); 3rd Trevor Dale 34 pts.

October 6 – Bedale Trophy round four: 1st Di Clark 42 pts; 2nd Brad Elsworth 38 pts; 3rd Alan Hutchinson 37 pts (countback required); 4th Jez Corner 37 pts (countback required).

October 6 – Lefts v Rights Trophy: The annual match between the Right-handers Team and the Left-handers team took place, and when the scores were totalled, the left-handers won by a handsome score-line.