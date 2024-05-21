The Rudding Park GC ladies team who travelled to Crow Nest Park GC for a recent fixture. Picture: Submitted

A round-up of the region’s latest golf action, as submitted by the clubs themselves.

Knaresborough GC

This year’s winners of the men’s and ladies’ Harpanoak Trophy both had something special to prove when they stepped on to the first of 36 holes at the weekend.

A contestant over many years, Colin Bell has never managed better than second. But as he reached his seventies, his burning ambition was to satisfy himself he could still shoot 36 holes in a day.

There has been plenty happening on the course at Pannal GC. Picture: Ernesto Rogata/Alamy Live News

Julie Willey, sometime ladies’ Club Champion, wanted to learn if she was up to 36 holes stroke play after spending last year riding a buggy while a long-term foot injury slowly recovered.

Both were spectacularly successful. Bell, off 25, posted a first round of 71 then went three better to shoot 68 for a winning total of 139. He strove to play conservatively and as trouble-free around as possible in the morning.

Hot on his heels was former Club Champion, Carl Peirson (2) with a first round score of 73. Post-lunch, Bell stepped up his charge to finish just behind Andrew Castelow (20) who logged a best-of-the day 66.

The oldest competitor in the field, Bell embellished his afternoon round with a well-taken birdie at the 14th, sliding in a 10-footer across a slope. Breaking his ‘second best’ hoodoo, he put his success down to resisting rash shots and being willing to play for safety.

For his pains, Peirson finished the day on 147 which included four birdies over the 36 holes while Castelow ended third on 148.

Coming into her two-round challenge, Willey (10) had worked hard on her fitness and her game. She found herself trailing in round one in second place, three shots adrift of

long time rival, Jo McBratney (10), on 73.

Another 76 on the afternoon card left her just behind Bridget Tasker (17) on 75 but her joint score for the day of 152 proved that she was more than up to 36 holes of golf.

Pannal GC

Pannal GC’s first team has been in action twice recently in the Harrogate & District Union’s Inter Club League.

On Wednesday May 8, they recorded their first win of the season with a 5½ to 2½ home victory over Bedale.

In the singles Jason Taylor, Will Caldecott, Simon Walker and Callum Macnair won 3 & 1. The pairs was a more closely fought encounter: there was a 2½ to1½ win for the team of David Everingham & Martin Padgett, Ian Davison & Craig Hunter, Jon Clayton & Alan North, and Mike Smith & Tom Booth.

On Monday May 13, there was a short trip to Rudding Park for what was likely to be the toughest challenge of the season as Rudding have been serial league winners in recent years.

And so it proved, with the singles team going down 3-1. Jason Taylor was the only winner making it home at the 18th. Despite a hole-in-one at the 8th, team captain Will Caldecott lost his match on the final hole.

In the pairs section the result was 2-2: the new pairings of Callum Macnair & David Barden and Gary Macnair & Lewis Wells both won, making the overall result 5-3 to Rudding Park.

After the match Will Caldecott congratulated the team after a strong but ultimately unsuccessful performance commenting that the result was a significant improvement over the 2023 whitewash! The next match is a home fixture versus Romanby on Monday May 20th.

On Sunday May 12, Pannal played Headingley GC in a friendly 4BBB at Pannal and the home team won 3 ½ to ½.

There was also an Open Stableford competition held on the same day and Nick Wyatt came first with 37 points.

Tuesday May 14 was another damp day for the Ladies competition, but unfortunately, they are now very used to playing in wet weather.

The competition was round one of the 36-hole Spring Meeting trophy alongside an individual medal competition. In total 12 ladies took part.

In the individual medal competition, Julie Parry came in first place in Division One with nett 75, closely followed by Gerry Callander, nett 77, with Janet Jones, also nett 77, coming third on countback.

Division Two was won by Carol Wakelin, nett 84. The Tuesday ladies 9-hole Stableford competition was won by Josephine Walker, with 16 points.

Thursday May 16 was the second round of the Ladies Spring Meeting, alongside an individual medal competition, with 15 ladies taking part.

Julie Parry was the individual medal winner in Division One with another nett 75 and the Division Two winner was Carol Wakelin with nett 78.

The overall Spring Meeting trophy winner, with playing handicap of 7 and having two very consistent rounds, was Julie Parry (150), while the runner up was Sophie Jacob (156).

On a lovely evening on May 15, there were some great scores recorded over the 13 holes on Captain’s night:

Result: 1st Ian Webber – 28 points (count-back); 2nd Alan Pater – 28 points; 3rd Mike Armstrong – 26 points; 4th Lindsay McKenzie – 26 points.

Friday May 17 saw Pannal GC contest their annual match against BattleBack, the wounded and injured servicemen who Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes support in playing golf.As usual, it was incredible to hear the stories of what these men have been through and amazing to see what golf brings them and Pannal GC are pleased to support one of their 25 events across the country.In lovely conditions, Pannal were well and truly beaten 2 ½ - ½ in fourball match play, but don’t mind losing to these guys. It was a humbling experience in all sorts of ways.

Harrogate GC

The opportunity to lift a trophy and have one’s name added to an honours board attracted a massive entry of 149 players last Saturday to compete for the Anniversary Salver.

In this competition, a stroke play format played in one division is won by the player with the lowest nett score.

On a fine day, a contest of a very high standard played out, as demonstrated by some fine gross scores from the likes of George Davies, Matt Fowler and Dexter Ward with 70, 72 and 73 respectively.

Despite their best efforts, however, they were battling for the ‘minor’ places on the leaderboard after the top four could hardly be separated, with just one shot between the winner and three players tied in second place.

Paul Mayfield, Peter Trueman and Robin Nichols have all started the season consistently well and took every advantage of the good conditions to post excellent scores with Mayfield claiming the trophy by that narrow margin thanks to his nett 66.

Trueman, Nichols and Philip Rhodes on nett 67 had to be separated after a card play-off and placed in that order.

Results: The Anniversary Salver – 1st P. Mayfield, 90-24=66; 2nd P. Trueman, 90-23=67 (bb9); 3rd R. Nichols, 87-20=67 (bb9); 4th P. Rhodes, 90-23=67; 5th G. Davies, 70-2=68 (bb9); 6th D. Ward 73-5=68 (bb9).

The Rabbits played their first trophy competition last week in a break from tradition by playing the Rabbits Silver Salver on Wednesday rather than Saturday.

Following another closely-fought contest, congratulations go to Paul Hazel (35) who triumphed, courtesy of his better back-nine from Jonathan Voller (29) after they were tied on 38 points. John Waddicor (21) completed the top three just one point back on 37 points.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the players entered a Mid-Week Stableford. Mark and George Davies continued their father-and-son rivalry for bragging rights with Mark (5) finishing in fifth place and George (2), sixth.

David Batty (23) was tied with Mark Davies on 37 points with his back-nine giving him the edge and fourth place. A score of 38 points gave Joe Slater (26) third with Jack Farrer (9) playing so well for his second place on 39 points.

But, with a very healthy 42 points, first place was secured by Sam Goodfellow.

Results: 1st S. Goodfellow (21), 42 pts; 2nd J. Farrer (9), 39 pts; 3rd J. Slater (26), 38 pts.

Harrogate GC Ladies played in the first round of the R & A Coronation Foursomes, the nationwide Stableford competition.

Congratulations go to Jenny Hill and Ladies Captain Vanessa Conway who now go into the next round with the club’s best wishes after they narrowly prevailed over Karen Myers and Anne Lancaster.

The Seniors’ busy season continued with two tight away matches. There was a 3-3 draw at Headingley GC followed by a 3.5-2.5 loss at Garforth GC.

Saturday May 18 saw the Veterans Cup Medal being played in glorious conditions. Patrick Allen won with a nett 69, going out in 41, coming back in 41 with 2 birdies and 8 pars, beating Philip Miles by one shot.

There was also a Stableford competition played on the same day, which William Wragg won with 42 points. Second was Jordan Jonas with 38 points and Mike Cliff came third, also with 38 points.

Across both competitions, 29 twos were scored.

Rudding Park GC

Rudding Park GC’s first team played their first Inter Club League home game of the season against their friends at Pannal GC.

The singles saw Phil Kitching lead the team out with Dan Clark-Coates, Matt Wharldall and Alex Forbes following suit. Kitching unfortunately lost down the last, but Clark-Coates steadied the ship with a 3&2 win against Will Eardley.

Matt Wharldall went on to win 5&4 and Alex Forbes grinded out against Will Caldecott to win 1up with a par down the last.

Club Captain, David Balbi, and professional, Craig Jones, were the next to triumph, beating their club-counterparts 5&4. Victory was then sealed when Louie Williams and Richard Pallister thrashed their opponents 7&6.

As the Men’s first team battled Pannal, Rudding Park’s ladies travelled to Crow Nest Park GC in Huddersfield for the YLCGA White Rose.

The team of Esther Noland, Rosanna Martin, Sonia Banks, Karen Rutter and Di Whitehouse won three-and-a-half to one-and-a-half. The most notable success of the day was by Noland, who led her side out, who won 4&3. Well done ladies!

Rudding Park GC also hosted Bracken Ghyll on May 11 in the YLCGA Weekend League. The team of Mary Kennedy, Tracey Robinson and Julie Halford won convincingly against the Bradford side, with only one game being halved all day.

Bedale GC

May 14 – Yorkshire Air Ambulance round two: 1st Max Weighell 39 pts; 2nd Kevin Rayner 38 pts (countback required); 3rd Alex Morris 38 pts (countback required); 4th David Lawrence 37 pts.

May 15 – Ladies Medal: 1st Terri Williamson nett 72; 2nd Clare Bevan nett 75; 3rd Pauline Morris nett 76.

May 15 – Water Rats: 1st Andrew Bayston 36 pts; 2nd Simon Pilling 35 pts; 3rd Denis Thompson 34 pts.

May 16 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Terry Jobling 34 pts (countback required); 2nd John Eyles 34 pts (countback required); 3rd Dave Snaith 33 pts (countback required); 4th Denis Thompson 33 pts (countback required).

May 17 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Steve Gibbins 37 pts; 2nd Stewart Winship 33 pts (countback required); 3rd Dave Fell 33 pts (countback required).

May 17 – Friday Animals: 1st Jim Hargan 36 pts (countback required) ; 2nd Dave Hall 36 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Gary Clark 36 pts (countback required) ; 4th Bill Crane 36 pts (countback required).

May 18 – Team Open: 1st D Bowman, G Bowman, D Stubbles & P Nock (North Cliff) 96 pts; 2nd R Sedgeley, D Griffiths, G Slater, B Burleigh (Crookhill & Doncaster) 95 pts; 3rd N Horne, J Brown, J Kirby & M Howitt (Doncaster) 93 pts (countback required); 4th P Phillips, J Simpson, P Fletcher & M Elmore (Doncaster) 93 pts (countback required); 5th S Tyas, A Clegg, A Bentham & C Wills (Doncaster) 91 pts (countback required); 6th G Varley, C Tandy, A Guy & L Betts (Normanton) 91 pts (countback required).

May 19 – Junior Fundraiser Scramble: 1st Alan Palfreyman, Callum Howes, Peter Harvey & William McCord nett 51.55; 2nd Alexander Kettlewell, Tim Brown, John Eyles & Michael Barker nett 52.40; 3rd Andrew Simpson, Jamie Wilkinson, Andrew Scott & David Snaith nett 52.85; 4th Karen Moody, Thomas Moody, Oliver Moody & Jack Moody nett 53.85; 5th Matthew Kettlewell, Daniel Winterbottom, Scott Wilson & Charlie Clark nett 54.55.

A big thank you goes to all 24 teams who participated in the event. Entries and raffle funds allowed Bedale GC to raise £940 for the Junior Section.