Round-up of the latest golf action from across Harrogate & district's courses.

Knaresborough GC

Despite fluctuating winds and rain-softened ground, another 16-hole Pro Stableford produced some fighting golf, where level par was a more than respectable return.

Keith Davison (9) headed division one with a better than par round of 36, bolstered by a couple of birdies and consistent driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His tally included birdies at the par five eighth where driver and a four wood to the green were followed by two putts, then his second at the 14th where his drive finished around 20 feet short of the green. His chip on to five feet was converted for the three.

Mark McLaren (9) was second on 33, Carl Peirson (-1) third on 32.

In Division Two, Paul Riley (20) responded to the blustery conditions by zoning in on simply hitting fairways rather than worrying about distance.

His short game rewarded his patient approaches. He got up and down half a dozen times to safeguard a promising card and a lob wedge to five feet at the 14th green added a vital birdie. He was definitely not unhappy at level par in the challenging conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second and third were Mark Whitaker (14) on 30 and Graeme Sharp (13) on 29.

James Smithson (28) led division three on 29 with Tony Stead (23) second on the countback and Mick Dobson (24) third on 27.

The valiant greens staff have fought their own battle producing enough playable, quality territory to offer at least 16 holes, and on Sunday, in the rare hours of sunshine, 18 holes.

That was a blessing for the Juniors’ European Championship qualifier and, before it, the club’s Millennium Mixed Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team of Julie Lovell, Liz McVey, David Wem and Paul Seal claimed the honours with 78 points. In second spot were Di Hayward, Denise Dobson, Tim Savage and Kevin Bates on 65.

It’s pats on the back for Steve Isaac and James Lupan who cleared round two of the Daily Mail Foursomes, defeating Oakdale’s Steve Johnson and Neil Lyons, 5 and 4.

Harrogate GC

Saturday saw the club hold its first major competition of the Summer season, with the April Medal, which incorporated the John Richmond Rosebowl.

Thankfully, the weather played ball and the full 18 holes were open on the main White Tees Course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large field of 136 players entered, eagerly hoping to get the season off to a winning start.

In addition to the prizes for each of the three divisions, the player with the lowest nett score wins the John Richmond Rosebowl and sees their name on the honours board.

The contest for the trophy proved to be hard fought and of an exceptional standard given that that the course is still playing long.

Intriguingly, the closest competition was in Division One, where father and son, Mark and George Davies came home on the same gross score of 72.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Davies eventually came out on top courtesy of his six shots h/c to George’s 3.

George, though, was pushed into third by his contemporary Max Sowray just one shot better.

Richard Jefferson in Division Two had a fine round with his nett 67 handing him a four-shot advantage to win from James Weaver and Keith Rogers, tied on nett 71.

Nett 66 was also the fine winning score in Division Three and this was achieved by Simon Rodham. Robin Jackson, with a solid nett 69, took second and Peter Watson, who is on a good run at present, finished third on nett 71.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the scores tied on nett 66, the John Richmond Rosebowl was taken by Rodham, who had the better nett back nine than Mark Davies.

Last Tuesday, in thankfully drier conditions of late, 31 ladies played the Annual Belmont Challenge Medal competition on the shorter Belmont Course. The medal was played over 17 holes, as hole 10 was closed.

Jenny Hill won the Gross Prize with a score of 84. Karen Myers won the Nett Prize with a score of 66.

Ladies Captain Vanessa Conway scored a two on the 3rd hole.

The combination of improving conditions and having 18 holes available meant that the club had its largest entry of the year for Wednesday’s Mid-week Stableford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Burgoyne (26), with just under a year of golf under his belt, enjoyed a fine round to lead the field of 45 players with 41 points.

The consistent Sam Bainbridge (9), scored 38 points for second place with Johnny Pearson (15) third on 36 points.

Pannal GC

This week saw the start of the qualifying season at the club, with Stableford competitions the order of the day.

The Ladies Stableford took place on Tuesday April 16, and was played over 16 holes. In total, 34 ladies entered, playing in very challenging strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division One was won by Hilary Ingram, 28 points, closely followed by Carole Whiles, 27 points and Susie Stuart-Brown, 26 points.

Division Two was won by Lydia Scott, 28 points, Sue White, 26 points and Vanda McKenzie, 24 points.

Saturday’s Stableford competition was contested in sunny conditions over 16 holes. Division One was won by Men’s Captain, David Everingham with 35 points followed by Simon Rothwell on 33 points and Tom Hesketh on 32 points.

Division Two was won by Mike Flatley on 34 points who was 2 points clear of Rob Memmott on 32 points and Richard Little on 30 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three had a clear winner, Richard Goodhand on 34 points, three points clear of Nick Brown and Stephen Duffy both on 31 points, with Brown coming second on count-back.

Bedale GC

April 17 – Ladies April Rose: Division 1 - 1st Patricia Knox nett 76; 2nd Jo Williams nett 80.

Division 2 - 1st Sharon Wilkinson nett 79; 2nd Tracey Astwood nett 84.

Division 3- 1st Rosemary Robinson nett 92 (countback required); 2nd Helen Wycks nett 92 (countback required).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 17 – Water Rats: 1st Paul Gray 32 pts (countback required); 2nd John McAuley 32 pts (countback required); 3rd Steve Livesey 31 pts.

April 18 – Seniors Red Tee Stableford: 1st Steve Gibbins 36 pts; 2nd Ken Pitchford 31 pts; 3rd Dave Adams 30 pts.

April 18 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Phil Danby 38 pts; 2nd Stuart Jackson 36 pts; 3rd Paul Beck 35 pts; 4th Ric Noble 34 pts.

April 19 – First Seniors Open: 1st Andrew Cant & Neville Buchanan 42 pts; 2nd Richard Lange & Stephen Bottomley 41 pts; 3rd William Emmerson & Stuart Emmerson 40 pts (countback required); 4th Stephen Ralph & Alec Downir 40 pts (countback required); 5th Steve Black & Alan Hutchinson 40 pts (countback required); 6th Les Kitching & John Webster 40 pts (countback required).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 20 – Ladies Medal: 1st Clare Bevan nett 74; 2nd Sandra Caygill nett 79; 3rd Gillian Petrie nett 82.

April 20 – Junior Black Trophy: 1st Shona Lawson 36 pts; 2nd Josh Askew 33 pts (countback required); 3rd Oliver Crannage 33 pts (countback required).