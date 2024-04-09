Members at Bedale GC have been raising funds for the Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre in Northallerton. Picture: Submitted

Pannal GC

With the start of the golf season with us at last, Pannal’s Ladies opened their programme with a weather-enforced change to 13 holes for an individual Stableford, which was played across two divisions, while a seven-hole contest replaced the usual nine-hole competition.

Janet Jones got her season off to a flying start, winning Division One with 29 points and also carding the best gross and overall nett for the whole competition. Second in Division One with 27 was Ladies’ Vice-Captain Vicky Eyre, beating Carole Whiles on countback and recording the only two of the day at the third.

In Division Two, Sue White (29 points) needed a card count to beat Rebeca Booth into second, with Kate Jesper a good way behind in third on 22 points. White and Booth scored the best nett and the best gross respectively in their division.

In the seven-hole competition, Alison Kitson (13 points) triumphed over Margaret Kershaw (12 points)..

Saturday’s Pro’s Fourball Betterball Competition was contested off the yellow tees over nine holes. With both players’ scores counting on every hole, consistency was the order of the day.

But, only 24 pairs submitted a card, with 36 points the target, a score that was achieved by just three of those teams.

New member Danny Mills and Richard Jones made it home with a commendable 39 points, edging out Chris Booth and Nigel Brown by just one point. Simon Darbyshire and Ken Winckle took third spot with 36 points.

Twos were also something of a rarity on Saturday with only five scored, three at the third and two at the 17th by Oliver Mantle, Ross Kneller, John Kershaw, Nigel Brown and James Gardiner.

Pannal members have joined the English golfing world in congratulating 20-year-old Lottie Woad, who has won the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

She is the first English player to have won the event, birdieing no less than three of the last four holes at the iconic championship venue.

Woad competed at Pannal in 2018 at the North of England Under-16s Strokeplay Championship, joining a number of previous contestants who made their names in the world of golf including Matt Fitzpatrick, winner of the 2022 US Open.

Harrogate GC

On Tuesday March 26, 10 teams of Ladies played a team-of-three Stableford over 15 holes, with two scores to count at each hole.

It was heavy going after a day of rain on Monday, and mats were compulsory except for putting.

Results: 1st Ann Lancaster, Judith Nickols, Carol Coleman. 57 pts; 2nd Margaret Wildridge, Lindsay Raybaud, Lynn Shears. 50 pts; 3rd Val Thornborrow, Jane Moorhouse, Charlotte Franks. 49 pts.

The sixth round of the Winter League was played on Saturday March 30, and despite course closures earlier in the week, 17 holes were available for the competition.

In the top two divisions there was some excellent scoring, with both divisions won with 39 points, or five points better than the nominal par.

David Girling came out on top in Division One, with Jonathan Goodall one point behind and Jack Farrer third on 37 points.

Tim North had a two-point margin in winning Division Two from Andrew Consodine in second. Ian Birchall scored 35 points to take third place.

There was a real tussle in Division Three, where four players were tied at the top on 35 points. When the countbacks had been completed, the order showed Philip Rhodes as the winner followed by Peter Watson, Ian McDowell and Robin Nicholls.

Results: Winter League Round Six Division One - 1, 1st D. Girling (6), 39 pts; 2nd J. Goodall (9), 38 pts; 3rd J. Farrer (7), 37 pts.

Division Two - 1st T. North (13), 39 pts; 2nd A. Consodine (14), 37 pts; 3rd I. Birchall (15), 35 pts.

Division Three - 1st. P. Rhodes (19), 35 pts; 2nd P. Watson (23), 35 pts; 3rd I. McDowell (20), 35 pts.

Into April and the soggy conditions continued. Nine teams of Ladies played a team of three Waltz over 13 holes.

Results: 1st Elaine Shepherd, Lindsay Raybaud, Elizabeth Goody, 43 pts; 2nd Boo Orman, Judith Nickols, Pat Capps, 41 pts; 3rd Jenny Hill, Karen Myers, Viv Allison, 39 pts. (bb7).

Sadly, Wednesday and Saturday’s competitions were again abandoned due to the region seemingly being locked into an excessively wet pattern of weather.

Happily, Sunday was a much better day and a large crowd of members and supporters gathered at the 1st Tee to celebrate the Drive In of the new Captains.

Men’s Captain for 2024, Dave Walkinshaw, and Vanessa Conway, the new Ladies Captain, were joined by Josh Chi, this year’s Captain of the Junior Section, and they were cheered all the way as they launched the first shots of their year of Captaincy down the 1st.

Bedale GC

March 5 – Seniors Stableford: 1st David Fell 39 pts; 2nd Graham Lilley 36 pts; 3rd Ken Pitchford 35 pts.

March 7 – Thursday Stableford: 1st David Munton 43 pts; 2nd Paul Clemmens 38 pts; 3rd Steve Gibbins 36 pts (countback required); 4th Colin Williamson 36 pts (countback required).

March 8 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Steve Gibbins 41 pts; 2nd Paul Clemens 38 pts; 3rd Les Kitching 37 pts.

March 8 – Friday Animals: 1st Pam Rawlin 42 pts; 2nd Mike Edwards 38 pts (countback required); 3rd Dave Hennessey 38 pts (countback required).

March 14 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Steve Swift 34 pts; 2nd Jimmy Bleasdale 33 pts; 3rd David Blades 32 pts (countback required); 4th Graham Seel 32 pts (countback required).

March 16 – Juniors: Thank you everyone for supporting the Junior & Parent competition, followed by the Junior AGM in the clubhouse. Congratulations to Jack Rennison and Dad Stuart for winning the day. The Captaincy was also passed from Charlie Clark to Oscar Cullen, and Tom Moody was announced as Vice Captain.

March 17 – Captain’s Charity Mixed Greensomes: 1st Rachel Holden & Andrew Scott; 2nd Val & Dave Abbey (countback required); 3rd Gillian Petrie & Andrew Lawrence.

Bedale’s 2023 captains, Chris Smith and Pam Rawlin, recently attended the Sir Robert Ogden MacMillan Centre to present a cheque for £4,673.70, which was raised throughout their captaincy year.

The pair said: “We would like to thank all sections that contributed very kindly to our chosen charity and also to all members for buying raffle tickets and providing the raffle prizes which assisted us in raising such a substantial amount of money.

“We met with some of the centre’s staff and they were very grateful for our generous donation. The money will be used to buy a blood fridge so they can have one in their unit rather than having to use the one in the Friarage Hospital.

"Also, they will purchase another cold cap which is mainly used by women when having treatment to stop them losing their hair as the cap freezes the hair follicles and prevents this from happening.