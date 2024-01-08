A round-up of the region’s latest golf action, as submitted by the clubs themselves.

Knaresborough GC

After six weeks of golf drought and unforgiving rain, the first measurable competitive round was celebrated at Knaresborough GC with holding of the Mixed Christmas Bash.

A golf-starved 48 competitors, playing in an am-am fourball betterball, joined the fray with the team of Kevin Lodge, Janette Parker, Pamela Hunter and Malcom Lawrence topping the order with an impressive 57 points.

Because of the remaining effects of the downpours, only 12 holes were declared open for play.

Lawrence had clearly not lost his touch during the extended absence. He potted for par points or better on all 12 of the holes - one to five and 10 to 16.

He was especially strong over the last holes, sinking pars from the 10th to the 13th.

Then, in a final charge, he mopped up ten points over the last three holes, and that despite topping his drives at 14 and 16. The highlight though was his par four at the Stroke One 15th to add a decisive four points to the team card.

With points needed from one female and one male team member at each hole, a significant share was contributed by Janette Parker who holed for 16 points at nine of the holes.

The winners were closely followed by Tim and Linda Savage and Ron and Lesley Benson who fell short by a single point to finish second.

After the social golf, the Clubhouse was filled for a carvery lunch and presentation of the past season's mixed competition trophies.

While golf has been in abeyance, the Club social scene has excelled with Christmas lunches and a sell-out Michael Buble tribute night to rouse seasonal spirits.

Pannal GC

It has been a very frustrating period for all golfers in the district in recent weeks.

Pannal GC course manager Neil Horton keeps a detailed record of monthly rainfall on the course. In the whole of 2021 he recorded 768mm, 2022 saw a similar figure of 753mm but in 2023, up to the end of November, the total was 860mm.

Even more remarkable was the June to November total, which has increased massively this year. In 2021 there was 262mm, in 2022, 247mm fell, but this year the figure stands at 467mm.

But, despite the deluge, the course re-opened midweek and by December 16, 13 holes were open for a Fourball Betterball Stableford.

In total, 34 pairs took to the course and as ever the battle for the top places was closely fought.

In third place with 31 points was the regular pairing of Rob Memmott and Richard Goodall. The top two pairs were playing together which undoubtedly added to the competitive nature of the day.

Putting and chipping well, second placed Mark Homer and Nick Rusling amassed 32 points. However, Steve Taylor and Andrew Asquith were pretty red hot making 4 gross birdies to clinch the first prize by one point, making 33.

Taylor played his usual quality golf despite getting only 1 shot in 13 holes. Asquith was a bit like Houdini - despite one or two big misses off the tee he invariably found the green with his second shot and either made par or birdie, so it was a great reward for being pipped at the post a couple of weeks before.

On December 23, conditions had improved sufficiently for the course to be open for play in a 16-hole format.

In total, 27 pairs competed in a Fourball Betterball which as ever proved highly competitive.

Only two Stableford points separated the top four pairs, with the 36 points achieved by David Thomas and Mark Perkins not good enough for a podium place.

Third spot on the day went to Peter Jones and Ken Winckle who amassed 37 points.

But the winning score of 38 points needed a card count to split the top two places. In second were Callum Jonas and Chris Matthewman, but the winners were regular partners Andrew Booth and Rob Cooper.

Despite the cancellation of the Annual New Year’s Day Hangover Trophy, Pannal members are however looking forward to a busy calendar of events and competitions in 2024.

On the evening of December 9, the Pannal clubhouse was full for the traditional Carols by Candlelight dinner. Members braved the storm outside, but quickly regained their composure and looked the part in their black tie and festive frocks.

The Harrogate Band played as guests arrived and during the dinner, before accompanying the singing of traditional Christmas carols which included audience participation on the Twelve Days of Christmas, each table standing up for their particular number.

On December 17, more than 40 children with 60 adults were in the main lounge for the Annual Children’s Christmas Party with two-course lunch - children and adults menus. There was music, dancing and games for the children, occasionally helped by some of the adults.

But the undoubted highlight of the day was the special visit by Santa Claus, who arrived down the 18th fairway on a golf buggy, driven by one of his helpers, before giving out the presents to each of the children.

Harrogate GC

Golf, let alone competitive golf, was hard to come by during December as the rain that blighted competition calendars across the region in November continued to fall and enforce even more course closures.

The Competition team managed to hold round two of the Winter League Stableford, albeit over 14 holes.

Results: Div. 1 - 1st D. Balsden (6) 27 pts; 2nd S. Reid (10) 23 pts. (bb7); 3rd S. Chadwick (10) 23. Div 2 - 1st J. Waddicor (17) 26 pts; 2nd R. Jefferson (15) 25 pts; 3rd D. Rowe (18) 24 pts. Div. 3 - 1st J. Parker (28) 27 pts; 2nd R. Dhinsa (41) 25 pts (bb7); 3rd P. Rhodes (19) 25 pts.

A team of Four Multiplier was played over eight holes where the best two scores on each hole were multiplied.

Results: 1st D. Taylor/D. May/V. McLaughlin/A. Wicken. 46 pts; 2nd J. Shepherd/S. Riley/A. Beardmore/M. Winter. 45 pts.

Despite the lack of golf out on the course it has been a busy time in the clubhouse, where various sections have been celebrating their achievements and honouring their Champions.

In their 50th year, the club’s Junior section has had much to celebrate, with numbers growing and success enjoyed across the district.

At their Christmas awards function, the players not only received their well-earned trophies but also had the opportunity to give a huge thank you to Richard MacKenzie, who has been a massive force in growing the section and producing talented players during his time as Junior Co-ordinator.

Richard is standing down now and he deserves the thanks, not only from the Juniors but across the whole club.

Sam Frankland now picks up the baton as the club’s new Junior Co-ordinator.

