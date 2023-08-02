Round-up of the region's latest golf action.

Pannal GC

Tuesday July 25 saw Pannal’s lady members compete in a two division medal for the Centenary Comport Trophy, presented in 2006 by Centenary Ladies Captain Linda Booth.

In Division One, a countback was needed to decide the winner. Amanda Dunn’s nett 75 took first place ahead of Tara Phipps, with Carole Whiles third on nett 76.

The region's golf courses have still been busy places despite the recent bad weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Two saw a more comfortable win for Val Smith-Jackman, whose nett 82 was three shots better than Debbie Bruce, with Rebecca Booth on nett 86 finishing third.

In the Ladies Nine-hole Green Course Stableford, Dee Miller’s 22 points gave her a big win over Amanda Allen, who finished on 13 points, with Anne Smith third on 12 points.

July 26 was the final chance for members to play in Captains’ Night and qualify for the Chadwick Trophy to be played on August 9.

Mike Rogers was the winner on the night with 27 points, well ahead of Ian Shay in second and Tom Page in third, both on 24 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being third, Page qualified to play in the Chadwick Trophy as Shay had secured his spot the previous week.

On Saturday July 29, 106 players returned a score in a Stableford competition where, once again, conditions proved challenging with only seveb players recording 36 points or better.

Honours on the day went to Chris Hastings (1), whose 38 points saw him record both the best nett and gross scores. His round of 71 gross included no less than eight birdies, none of which were at the par threes.

A card count was needed to decide second and third places, John Sumpton (8) edging out Gareth Whiles (5), with both players amassing 37 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nineteen players scored a two with John Langham making a pair both at the 10th and 15th, but no-one could surpass Stuart Chalmers, who hit his first hole-in-one at the 17th, flushing a four iron through the wind.

Sunday July 30 saw captains Martin Boyle and Clare Davies host their Charity Golf Day in aid of St Michael's Hospice. Teams of four played a shotgun start AmAm competition with lots of prizes including a ‘beat the pro’ on the 10th hole.

In third place on countback with 84 points were Graham Watson, Simon Stalker, Alex Bussey and Michael Armstrong. In second place were Lindsay and Vanda McKenzie and Rob and Rebecca Booth.

However, the winning team, with a fantastic 88 points, comprised ladies’ vice-captain Lynn Sheldrake with husband John, Pam Dodds and David Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle and Davies wish to sincerely thank all who supported, helped or contributed to making the event such a success.

Knaresborough GC

The secret lies in the first batch of seven holes for Gary Young (10). Hit most if not all of those fairways and he enjoys a surge of confidence.

After recent struggles, he badly needed a good start in the Men's Captain's trophy, but when his first drive found light rough the doubts lurked. Unjustified since he pitched on and holed the par.

Things were going well until a blip at the SI 2 sixth when, on the edge of the green in two, he fluffed a chip on and walked off with a birdie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One under at the turn, it was head down and hope as blustery winds offered another challenge, particularly at the 10th where he faced a headwind at the dogleg hole.

Declining to attempt carrying trees at the corner, he drove straight then hit a three wood to the edge of the lower slope of the green. Despite three putting, he was pleased to escape with a five at the shot hole.

With winds gusting around the downhill 13th, another dogleg, again he drove straight to the bottom, flatter section. A near perfect six iron from 170 yards found the green and rolled to within 15 feet. The birdie putt just missed but the par felt like a bonus.

He finally sank a birdie at the 14th where, playing conservatively, he struck a three wood then a wedge to six feet. He read the break well to convert for three and went on to top the leader board with 70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry McDermottroe (8) chalked up birdies on front and back but finished second on 71 with Rob Turnbull (12) third on the countback.

The Rabbit Captain's Cup followed on Sunday, in even poor conditions, and like Gary Young the day before, Tony Blackmore (24) went into the game with low expectations. In his words, his clubs "were almost in the pond" last summer.

But he spared them a watery grave and, to much delight, came home with a winning 38 points.

He was inspired/ challenged at the very first when they discovered that partner Maurice Whorley's second shot at the first had found the cup for an eagle and five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever triggered Blackmore's renewed commitment, he turned halfway effectivly three under thanks as much as anything to a finely salvaged four points at the index two sixth.

His drive had settled at the edge of trees and he had to knock out onto the fairway. A well struck utility club came to a halt six feet from the flag and he holed for the four.

Over the back half, there were blips at 11 and 17 - the first when he thought he was within birdie distance off the tee but then three putted from 10 feet; the next at the par five 17th where he managed nil points.

But he'd done enough to ensure victory over Len Jemison (20), winning on the countback, with Tom McCitcheon (21) third on 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe the school holidays and more practice time were the reason, but there was some great scoring in the Juniors' 18-hole Stableford, with Jake Smith returning 42 points to just edge Zach Sloanes on 40 and Harry Cairns third on 38.

Harrogate GC

Since the start of July, it has been raining hole-in-ones at Harrogate GC. Following the recent achievements of Carl Winston and Jack Ward, past Men’s Captain, John Clarke, holed out on the long par-three, fifth hole. Current Men’s Captain, David Underwood then repeated the feat on the 14th hole.

Captain’s Texas Scramble for Ladies results: 1st Pat Benson, Jenny Hill, Vanessa Conway, nett 62; 2nd Val Thornborrow, Liz Haw, Jo Crouse, nett 64; 3rd Ladies Captain Charlotte Franks, Lorraine Blackamore, Elizabeth Goody, nett 66.

Eight of Harrogate’s ladies recently played at Oakdale GC in the HDUGC Bronze Championship. Lady Captain Charlotte Franks came out on top and won the trophy with 40 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seniors Cup was incorporated into the latest round of the Combined Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday Stablefords.

In the end, it came down to a back six countback, with Jenny Hill lifting the trophy from Margaret Brown after they tied on 37 points.

Brown had the consolation of winning Division Two, with Viv Allison taking second on 36 points and Elizabeth Goody in third.

Hill’s 37 points earned her second place in Division One due to an excellent round by Elaine Shepherd, who scored 38 points. Pat Benson completed the top three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Capps comprehensively won Division Three, scoring a very solid 36 points with Frances Trowell and Margaret Hindley second and third respectively.

No fewer than 61 players contested the Illingworth Trophy. This Cup is played for by the club’s Seniors in an individual Stableford competition.

There was a real tussle at the head of the leader-board with four players covered by two points. Alastair Cromerty and Andy MacLuskey were tied on 38 points, but Cromerty’s back-nine proved the difference, with which he secured third spot.

One point better off, Derek Bond and Alan Bowman also tied, with the latter coming out on top in the card play-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite the win, Bowman sadly, had to concede the trophy to Bond due to his handicap index, which is yet to be fully developed.

The weekly mid-week Stableford also proved to a closely-fought contest, with three players finishing on 36 points trying to secure second place.

When the countbacks had been completed, it was Jack de Gruchy who placed second ahead of Tony Onslow and Simon Butterwith.

Just one point better off, it was Steven Riley who collected the winner’s prize with a score of 37 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A busy week at Harrogate GC concluded with the second round of the Annual Stableford and the Rabbits Presidents Prize, which were played in conjunction.

The Annual Stableford’s first round played on June 17 produced some tantalising scores, leaving the players waiting to see if they could build on them in round two.

Contested across three divisions, it is won by the player with the highest aggregate points score over the two rounds.

In the first round, Mark Richardson finished on 38 points and Dexter Ward on 37 in Division One. The big score was in Division Two where Edward Garnett ended up on 42 points, ahead of Malcolm Lundie on 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Thomas and Steve English both rested on 39 points in Division Three.

Round Two was played in somewhat damp conditions, but the competitors made light of the conditions and they were certainly up for the challenge.

The tussle in Division One was resumed between Mark Richardson and junior member Ward, who was recently called-up by the Yorkshire Under-16s team.

With the positions reversed this time around, Ward led on 39 points to Richardson’s 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Whiteley matched Richardson’s score, but was placed third after a back-nine countback.

The tally of 39 points was also the winning score in Division Two for Nick James, who clearly triumphed from three players coming home on 35 points - Kevin Anderson, Richard Britten and Men’s Captain, David Underwood.

Danny Rowe’s consistent form and 36 points, saw him pick up the win in Division Three with Nick Trowell in second on 34 points. Eric Chapman, John Ferguson and Paul Mayfield all tied with 32 points and, on countback, finished in that order.

With the two rounds completed, congratulations go to Ward, who is this year’s winner of the Jim Parsons Salver for the Annual Stableford with an aggregate score of 76 points (37 + 39). His effort is one of the highest aggregate scores the club has seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rabbits President’s Prize was won by Ian Holmes (23), scoring 32 points with Philip Rhodes (19) second on 30 points. Robin Hinchley (24) finished third with 29 points.

Oakdale GC

Following a bruising defeat away at Ilkley, Oakdale’s first team played an away match against in-form Bedale on July 24.

With heavy rain over the weekend, the course played longer and tougher. Congratulations to the single winners, James Wilcox, Michael Robson and Marl Bennison, who played their part in an 8-8 draw.

Oakdale’s second team played a Bainbridge Shield match against Rudding Park at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite two convincing wins in the first three matches, an 8-4 loss followed as fortress Oakdale was breached by a strong visiting team, who are striving to win the league title from close rivals Otley and Knaresborough.

An Oakdale Seniors team visited Leeds GC (Cobble Hall) on the same day. In warm and sunny conditions, the visitors played particularly well and enjoyed a 4.5 - 1.5 victory.

Oakdale’s Juniors played Thirsk the following day in the Harrogate & District Union’s Junior Inter-Club League.

Half of the team were very much new to match play and lost out by an 8-4 score-line. The league organiser, Julian Knowles, complimented the team for their and being a credit to Oakdale Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Tuesday July 25, Oakdale ladies played a standalone Stableford. The overall and Division One winner was Allison Wormald (18) with 41 points, an effort which also contained a hole-on-one on the par-three 12th hole.

Second in Division One was Anne Jones (18) with 36 points, while overall second and the Division Two winner was Elfie Bowles (40) with 38 points. Second was Kate Watts (42) with 37 points.

The Ladies nine-hole Q July Stableford was also played on the same day. In first place was Janet Jelley with 18 points and second was Linda Franklin on 16 points.

Twenty two pairs entered this year’s Simpson Trophy mixed competition. The winners, Rachel and Steve Smith, produced an outstanding medal score of 65 nett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second, and five shots further back, were Allison and Michael Barker with 70 nett. Third were Anne Birtles and Greg Nelson with 71 nett.

Oakdale Men’s captain Paul Dutton held a very successful away day on July 28 at Bingley St Ives GC, with over 60 players taking part.